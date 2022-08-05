Original title: “Yingying is a watery vein without words” Poetry at the foot of the Leshan Giant Buddha on the Qixi night attracts the attention of citizens and tourists

On the evening of August 4th, the traditional Chinese festival “Qixi Festival”, at the confluence of the three rivers at the foot of the Giant Buddha in Leshan, Sichuan, a “Qixi Poetry Party” with the theme of “Leaving the Three Rivers and Chanting the Qixi Festival” attracted the attention of citizens and tourists. , while displaying traditional culture, it adds a festive romance.

“Qixi” is also known as “Qiqiao Festival” and “Daughter’s Festival”, and its origin can be traced back to the Han Dynasty or even longer. In ancient Chinese mythology, the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl can only meet once on the bridge of magpies on the Qixi Festival. For more than 2000 years, countless poems and songs have sung this touching love story.

Tanabata Poetry Festival

“The night in the sky is as cool as water, sit and watch the morning glory and Vega.” “Yingying is in the water, and the pulse is speechless.” On the cruise ship, more than 10 poets, artists and recitation enthusiasts met friends through poetry, and appreciated the infinite affection in ancient poetry.

lantern riddle quiz

That night, some citizens and tourists also participated in the lantern riddles quiz on related topics such as “Qixi Festival”, “Leshan Landscape”, “Provincial Games”, etc., and witnessed traditional Qixi Festival activities such as begging for good luck and praying for lovers in the world. Finally married, I wish the country a prosperous and strong people well-being.

