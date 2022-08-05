original title:

Visiting the Shanghai Auto Quality Consumption Carnival: Consumers are actively buying cars, and new energy vehicles are more popular

A number of sales staff told Jiemian News that the number of people received at the booth is much higher than that of the dealership store every day, and consumers are eager to book cars

The 3rd “May 5th Shopping Festival” in Shanghai is being held recently. Among them, the car quality consumption carnival located in the Shanghai Exhibition Center has attracted many consumers to come to see the car and place their orders. Several salespeople at booths of different auto brands told Jiemian News that the number of people received at the booths every day is much higher than that of dealer stores, and consumers are actively ordering cars.

Car Quality Carnival is one of the 12 benchmarking events of the “May 5th Shopping Festival”. This time, more than 50 new models of 13 vehicle brands under SAIC will be unveiled during the event, including Zhiji L7, Feifan R7, SAIC Audi Q5e -tron, SAIC Volkswagen “ID. Pure Electric Family”, etc. According to SAIC Group, the overall benefit of this event is 50 to 20 percent off.

The booth of SAIC Roewe gathered many consumers.Photography: Zhou Shuqi

On the evening of August 4, Jiemian News visited the site and found that the Feifan Auto booth, which was holding the theme day that day, had the most consumers watching cars. There are two models of Feifan R7 and Feifan MARVELR on the booth, a total of three vehicles. Every car has consumers experiencing feelings, and consumers waiting in line.

Feifan Motors booth sales told Jiemian News that the event officially started at 3:30 pm, and he has been explaining the models to consumers for more than two hours without any rest time.

“The flow of people is obviously more than that of the dealer’s store, and the order conversion rate is also relatively high. Four groups of customers placed small orders on the spot within two hours.” The salesman bluntly said that due to the surge in the number of orders, Feifan R7 It may face delivery pressure when it is officially listed and delivered. “You can also enjoy Ferris wheel rights when you place an order now. The deposit of 4,000 yuan can be used to buy a car of 20,000 yuan. If you are not satisfied, you can get a full refund.”

Feifan Motor is a high-end pure electric SUV brand created by SAIC Motor and will start independent operation in October 2021. Feifan R7 is the first model launched by Feifan Motors after its independent operation.

At the Feifan booth, consumers are experiencing the Feifan R7.Photography: Zhou Shuqi

The Zhiji car booth diagonally opposite the Feifan booth also gathered a lot of consumers. As a high-end electric vehicle brand jointly created by SAIC, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and Alibaba Group, Zhiji L7, the first model launched by Zhiji Auto, has attracted much attention. The latest data shows that since delivery began on June 18, Zhiji L7 has delivered a total of 1,051 units.

The person in charge of the Zhiji Auto booth told Jiemian News that since the car quality consumer carnival event was launched, Zhiji Auto has received about 30 batches of customers every day, and 1 to 2 groups of consumers will place orders directly after viewing the car every day.

“The weather is hot now, and the requirements for on-site epidemic prevention are relatively high. Consumers who come to the showroom to see their cars have higher car purchase intentions than customers in the supermarket showrooms, and the conversion rate is 50% higher.” The person in charge introduced that Zhiji Auto has two booths. Zhiji L7 is equipped with 6 sales consultants, and there will be a peak of traffic at 7 pm. “Consumers pay special attention to factors such as range, battery safety and the smell of the car when they look at the car.”

During the event, Zhiji Auto launched a limited-time benefit worth 27,600 yuan. Consumers who book a car on the spot will receive Nappa leather seats worth 16,000 yuan, massage seats worth 5,800 yuan for the driver and passenger, and Brembo exclusive color calipers worth 5,800 yuan.

At the Zhiji car booth, consumers are asking about car purchases.Photography: Zhou Shuqi

Jiemian News noticed that a consumer came to the Zhiji Auto booth to experience it after learning about Feifan Auto. He told Jiemian News that he came to the carnival this time to replace the Chery pure electric vehicle he had purchased before.

“My intention is a pure electric vehicle of 200,000 to 300,000 yuan. The Feifan R7 has not been officially launched. I am hesitant now. The Zhiji L7 works very well, but the price is a bit beyond the budget.” The consumer revealed that the Volkswagen ID series, He will experience new energy models such as Audi Q5e-tron and Cadillac Ruige. “The brands of SAIC are basically here, which is very convenient for me to see the car at one time.”

Jiemian News found that consumers who came to see the car at the event would be more interested in the newly launched new energy models. At the Buick booth, some consumers were asking about the MicroBlue 6. This car offers plug-in hybrid and pure electric versions, and the official price is 196,900 yuan.

“I’m considering choosing a pure electric car of about 150,000 yuan among the joint venture brands, including the Volkswagen ID.4, Buick Micro Blue 6 and Chevrolet.” This consumer believes that in the long run, the quality assurance of the joint venture brand is better. In place, and can provide more discounts.

The Buick booth on the opening day of the Car Quality Consumer Carnival.Photography: Zhou Shuqi

During this event, compared with the discounts of cash in lieu of equity for independent new energy brands, SAIC-GM, SAIC-VW and other joint venture brands have greater discounts, especially for fuel vehicles.

The person in charge of the Chevrolet booth told Jiemian News that as long as customers who come to place an order on site can enjoy a 55% discount, “so there are more customers who place orders on site than in the previous dealership stores, and there are also optimistic cars in the 4S store who come to the site to place an order. single.”

Buick series models can enjoy a comprehensive discount of 55,000 yuan for on-site orders, of which 40,000 yuan is a cash discount, and the remaining 15,000 yuan is a replacement subsidy and financial plan. SAIC Volkswagen booth sales said that participating in the activities in the SAIC Volkswagen Tmall live broadcast room will draw a quota every day to enjoy a 55% discount on car purchases.

Affected by the new crown epidemic, Shanghai’s automobile consumption has been greatly affected this year. With the introduction of a series of policies and the improvement of the epidemic situation, Shanghai’s auto consumption quickly returned to normal and achieved year-on-year growth. Among them, the sales in June were 18.1 billion yuan, an increase of 9.39% over the same period last year; the sales in the first ten days of July were 8.8 billion yuan, an increase of 13% over the same period last year. In the first half of this year, the output value of Shanghai’s new energy vehicles reached 103.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 57.2%, making it the fastest growing strategic emerging industry.