Recently, on the film and television media CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, the famous director Quentin Tarantino, who was invited as a guest, talked about the experience of watching “Top Gun 2: The Lone Ranger”, which has won a high box office after its release this year.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Tarantino said: “Usually I rarely talk about new movies because I’m forced to be nice, but in this case, I like Top Gun: The Lone Ranger so much. I think it’s too Bravo.”

“I saw it in theaters. This movie, as our mutual friend Brett Easton Ellis put it, is a true cinematic spectacle like Spielberg’s West Side Story. , I almost thought we would never see this spectacle again. It was amazing.”

According to Director Kun, one of the things that made him hesitate before watching the sequel was that this “Top Gun” sequel was not directed by Tony Scott. Quentin said he and Tom Cruise had discussed the matter.

“It’s not particularly worrying, after all, if he (Tom Cruise) wants to be in the role, he should be very good at me. But I did ask him, and I asked ‘how do you make ‘without Tony Scott’ Top Gun?’ He came back and said, ‘I know. Yes I do. You’re right. That’s why I’ve been saying no for so many years, but we finally found a way. We thought A good story.'”

Quentin later explained: “There are a lot of parts in the movie that I really, really like because I really like Tony Scott’s movies, and I like Tony so much that Top Gun 2 is like We can see another film of his.”

“(Top Gun 2 director Joseph Kosinski) did a great job. The respect and love for Tony is in every frame. It’s in almost every decision and it’s a conscious presence, But at the same time showing respect[to Tony]in a really cool way. I think that’s the case with every decision Tom makes about this movie.”

Quentin reiterated: “It’s the closest we’ve ever seen to a Tony Scott movie, and it’s a fantastic movie.”