Investing.com – On Wednesday (18th), the shock closed up, with no clear direction throughout the day, and the market entered a pre-holiday mode.

Turnover remained stable. Today’s turnover of the Hang Seng Index was 127.834 billion, compared with 126.720 billion in the previous trading day; the net purchase of southbound funds was 1.122 billion yuan, and the net inflow was 3.065 billion yuan.

As of market close:

  • Up 0.47%, to 21678.00 points;
  • Up 0.39% to 21,715.0 points;
  • Up 0.54% to 4524.67 points;
  • It rose 0.36% to 7340.73 points.

Gaming stocks were among the biggest gainers, with NetEase (NASDAQ:) (HK:) up 6.51% and Xindong (HK:) up 8.11%. Yesterday, the National Press and Publication Administration released the approval information for domestic online games in January 2023, and a total of 88 games were approved.

Apple concept stocks rose slightly, Sunny Optical Technology (HK:) rose 2.46%, AAC Technology (HK:) rose 2.22%, Qiutai Technology (HK:) rose 3.83%, FIH Group (HK:) rose 2.41% .

Green power stocks also rose slightly. Longyuan Power (HK:) rose 3.70%, Datang New Energy (HK:) rose 3.83%, and CGN New Energy (HK:) rose 4.58%.

Mainland real estate and property management stocks fell after Liu He said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the real estate industry is a pillar industry of China‘s national economy.

Among them, Country Garden (HK:) fell 6.36%, CIFI Holdings Group (HK:) fell 5.98%, Xincheng Development (HK:) fell 6.01%; Country Garden Services (HK:) fell 5.51%, Sunac Services (HK:) It fell 4.34%, and CIFI Yongsheng Services (HK:) fell 5.99%.

Auto dealer stocks fell, Zhongsheng Holdings (HK:) fell 8.32%, China Meidong Automobile (HK:) fell 4.44%, and Yongda Automobile (HK:) fell 2.63%. China‘s overall auto retail sales fell 14.5% year-on-year between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, according to data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI).

Technology stocks were mixed, with Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) up 1.66%. Alibaba (HK: ) (NYSE: ) fell 0.35%.

