Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index is weak throughout the day, Baidu retreats, Zhihu soars about 40%
Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index is weak throughout the day, Baidu retreats, Zhihu soars about 40%

Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index is weak throughout the day, Baidu retreats, Zhihu soars about 40% Supplied by Investing.com
© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index is weak all day;

Investing.com – On Wednesday (8th), the Hong Kong stock market saw mixed results throughout the day. The Hang Seng Index fell slightly by 0.07%. At the same time, Beishui sold a lot. Today, the net sales of southbound funds were 3.636 billion yuan, with a net outflow of 1.276 billion yuan.

Guotai Junan said that Hong Kong stocks have experienced a “good start” and have recently undergone significant adjustments. The reason for the callback is not only the profit-taking sentiment after the expected fulfillment, but also the negative impact of some recent events on the market’s risk appetite.

However, the agency believes that the continuation of the domestic economic recovery trend will lead to a significant upward revision in the profits of Hong Kong stock companies in the future.

As of market close:

  • It fell 0.07% to 21283.52 points;
  • fell 0.37% to 21,261.0 points;
  • fell 1.88% to 4431.58 points;
  • It fell 0.59% to 7189.29 points.

Most technology stocks fell, with Meituan (HK:) falling 6.48%, leading the decline, even though Tik Tok denied that it would cap food delivery services nationwide on March 1. According to Douyin, only the “group purchase delivery” project is still being piloted in Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu.

At the same time, Kuaishou (HK:) fell 6.16%, Bilibili (HK:) (NASDAQ:) fell 3.58%, Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE:) fell 1.24%, but Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC 🙂 Up 0.58%.

Among the ChatGPT concept stocks, Baidu (NASDAQ:) (HK:) fell 3.14%, while Zhihu (HK:) soared 39.57% to HK$32.45, a record high. Some analysts pointed out that Zhihu is a large Internet Q&A community and creative It is an original content platform where investors gather, and its large amount of data can assist the development of AIGC.

