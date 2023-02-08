ROME – As Roma and the Toyota group take the field for the match of social responsibility. For the car manufacturer, main global partner of the Giallorossi team with the Toyota, Lexus and Kinto brands, and for coach Mourinho’s team, this is a challenge that is played out beyond the confines of the football field. In fact, as part of the valuable initiatives for the benefit of Giallorossi fans and the local community, “Unstoppable” was born, a project that focuses on the people of the community and beyond.





The “Let’s overcome the obstacles” program has just been launched with the use of Toyota vehicles and Kinto services to allow, thanks also to the collaboration of the Arvalia Civil Protection, an even greater number of fans to follow their favorite team. provides for the free transfer on board the Toyota fleet to the Olympic Stadium for fans with disabilities and the association’s volunteers, who will take care of accompanying them, offering assistance during the match and organizing their return home. its philosophy of sustainable mobility, Kinto will supply the club with a fleet of vehicles suitable for the transport of people with disabilities, for all the home matches of the championship.

“We are proud to support As Roma in this initiative for the benefit of its fans and of value for the entire local community – said Mauro Caruccio, CEO of Toyota financial services Italy and Kinto Italy – Offering all people the opportunity to moving freely, safely and without barriers is our mission. A commitment that finds concrete realization in the partnership with a club like As Roma, always attentive to issues of social responsibility and sustainability and committed to making the life of its fans better”.

From a social point of view, the “Unstoppable” project goes beyond matches at the stadium as the fleet of Toyota vehicles supplied by Kinto is available to the Capitoline club to support a series of voluntary activities and social services useful for the whole city. Reservations for the “Overcome the Obstacles” service can be made from Monday to Friday, from 9 to 18 and by 14 on the pre-race day by all holders of a race access ticket or season ticket.





To book the service, just call 3518484045, active 24 hours a day, and for further information you can write to the email address: [email protected]. (Maurilio Rigo)