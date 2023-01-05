© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index hits new high since last July



Investing.com – On Thursday (5th), the Hong Kong stock market continued its upward trend since the beginning of the year. The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Technology Index continued to rise by more than 1%, among which the Hang Seng Index hit a new high since July last year.

The turnover has also further expanded. The turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 174.163 billion, compared with 149.636 billion in the previous trading day; the net purchase of southbound funds was 3.298 billion yuan, and the net inflow was 5.361 billion yuan.

As of market close:

Up 1.25% to 21052.17 points;

fell 0.36% to 21,225.5 points;

Up 1.51%, to 4494.22 points;

It rose 1.51% to 7172.43 points.

Most technology stocks rose, but the rise slowed down. Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE:) rose 3.32%, Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) rose 1.44%, and Meituan (HK:) rose 5.24%.

New car-making forces performed strongly. Weilai (HK:)(NYSE:) rose 5.61%, Xiaopeng Motors (HK:)(NYSE:) rose 6.54%, and Li Auto (HK:)(NASDAQ:) rose 5.99%.

However, AAC Technology (HK: ) and Sunny Optical Technology (HK: ) were on fire, leading the decline and leading the rise of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Technology Index respectively. AAC closed down 8.22%, while Sunny rose 7.72%.

Beer stocks rose, China Resources Beer (HK:) rose 5.34%, Tsingtao Brewery (HK:) rose 3.08%, Budweiser Asia Pacific (HK:) rose 3.52%.

Medical aesthetics and dental stocks rose, Times Angel (HK:) rose 8.87%, Arrail Group (HK:) rose 8.14%, Modern Dental (HK:) rose 5.95%, and Si Rui Medical Technology (HK:) rose 14.34%, Perfect Medical (HK:) rose 8.11%.

In addition, Standard Chartered Group (HK: ) rose 2.58%. Standard Chartered Bank (China) Co., Ltd. said on January 4 that with the approval of relevant regulatory agencies, Standard Chartered China became the first foreign bank in China that was approved to participate in treasury bond futures trading. Standard Chartered China successfully completed the first treasury bond futures transaction by opening an account with a futures company.

market news

Hong Kong announces the first phase of customs clearance arrangements with the Mainland

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Lee Ka-chao, said today that the first phase of “customs clearance” will be implemented starting January 8. A maximum of 60,000 Hong Kong people will “pass through customs” to enter the mainland through different ports of sea, land and air every day, and about 50,000 of them can go to the mainland through land ports . There is no limit on the number of people at the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal, the airport, and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

At the same time, the mainland announced that starting from January 8, people entering Hong Kong will enter the country with a negative nucleic acid test result for new coronavirus infection 48 hours before their departure, and fill in the test result in the customs health declaration card. Nucleic acid testing will no longer be implemented for all personnel entering Hong Kong.

