Investing.com – On Tuesday (14th), the Hong Kong stock market opened lower and the market sentiment continued to be hit by the US banking crisis. The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.27%, with the lowest drop reaching 2.9% at one point; the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 2.59%, and fell more than 3% in the afternoon.

At the same time, the turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 130.895 billion, which was 145.185 billion in the previous trading day; Beishui once again bought on dips, and the net purchase of southward funds was 4.891 billion yuan, with a net inflow of 6.234 billion yuan.

As of market close:

It fell 2.27% to 19247.96 points, the lowest closing level since December 21;

fell 1.56% to 19,261.5 points;

fell 2.59% to 3790.62 points;

It fell 2.29% to 6439.00 points.

(Daily Chart of Hong Kong Hang Seng Index)

Technology, Chinese real estate, Hong Kong banking stocks, automobile, electronics, and insurance stocks were the top losers, while metal mining stocks rose.

HSBC Holdings (HK:) fell 4.71%, Standard Chartered Group (HK:) fell 7.23%, Dah Sing Bank Group (HK:) fell 6.10%, and Bank of East Asia (HK:) fell 2.86%.

Country Garden (HK:) fell 4.29%, Longfor Group (HK:) fell 5.19%, China Resources Land (HK:) and Vanke (HK:) fell more than 1%.

Weilai (HK:) (NYSE:) fell 3.95%, Xiaopeng Motors (HK:) (NYSE:) fell 6.92%, and Ideal Auto (HK:) (NASDAQ:) fell 4.38%. Geely Automobile (HK:) fell 3.99%, and Great Wall Motor (HK:) fell 5.74%.

Internet stocks mostly fell, with Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) down 0.93%. Alibaba (HK:)(NYSE:) fell 3.90%, and Kuaishou (HK:) fell 4.30%.

Among individual stocks, SMIC (HK: ) surged 6.96%. There are a lot of good news coming out of social media, including Huawei’s 100 billion financial support, Huawei’s new generation of Kirin chips will be manufactured using SMIC’s 14nm/12nm process, and SMIC’s 7nm process has made a breakthrough, but investors need to carefully screen the above news. Meanwhile, Hua Hong Semiconductor (HK: ) rose 1.40%.

