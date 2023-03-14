Ministry of Foreign Affairs: More than 1.3 million tons of nuclear-contaminated water to be discharged from Fukushima contains more than 60 types of radionuclides

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 12 years have passed, and the Japanese government has not learned the painful lessons of the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. Instead, it insists on forcing the plan to discharge nuclear polluted water into the sea, in an attempt to transfer the risk of nuclear pollution to all mankind. Fukushima’s nuclear-contaminated water to be discharged is more than 1.3 million tons, containing more than 60 types of radionuclides. Once discharged into the ocean, it will spread to global oceans in the next few decades, causing immeasurable damage to the global marine environment and human health . Influence. Polls in Japan show that 43% of the public oppose the sea discharge, and more than 90% believe that the sea discharge will cause negative effects. The Japanese government can’t even persuade its own people, how can it win the trust of the international community? (Headquarters CCTV reporter Huang Huixin Kong Luyuan)

Copyright and Disclaimer

Copyright statement: All manuscripts sourced from “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network, and shall not be reprinted or mirrored without permission; authorized reprinting The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Network”, and the cable header of “Xinhua Newspaper Network” must be reserved.

Disclaimer: Manuscripts reprinted on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua News Agency. Its originality and the text and content stated in the article have not been confirmed by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of this article and all or part of the content, text, and text. Readers are only for reference, and please Verify the relevant content yourself.