Hong Kong stocks plummeted: Hang Seng Index fell more than 2%, lost 20,000 points, Tencent hit a new low for the year, Ali fell below 80 Hong Kong dollars Provided by Investing.com

Hong Kong stocks plummeted: Hang Seng Index fell more than 2%, fell below 20,000 points, Tencent hit a new low this year, Ali fell below 80 Hong Kong dollars

Investing.com – On Tuesday (9th), the Hong Kong stock market opened lower in the morning and consolidated, but accelerated in the afternoon. The Hang Seng Index fell below the 20,000-point mark and fell more than 2% on heavy volume. The Hang Seng Technology Index once fell by more than 3 %.

The turnover of the Hang Seng Index increased to 122.140 billion today, compared with 108.000 billion in the previous trading day; the net purchase of southbound funds was 940 million yuan, and the net inflow was 2.756 billion yuan.

As of market close:

  • fell 2.12% to 19867.58 points;
  • Before the deadline, it fell 2.32% to 19,790.5 points;
  • fell 2.95% to 3798.70 points;
  • It fell 2.40% to 6732.40 points.

Technology stocks collectively fell, chip stocks led the decline, SMIC (HK:) fell 7.4%, Hua Hong Semiconductor (HK:) fell 2.6%, SenseTime (HK:) fell 6.5%.

New energy auto stocks fell, Weilai (HK:)(NYSE:) fell 1.8%, Xiaopeng Motors (HK:)(NYSE:) fell 5.1%, and Ideal Automobile (HK:)(NASDAQ:) fell 0.7%.

At the same time, Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) fell 3.6% to 328.40 Hong Kong dollars, a new low on December 29 last year; Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE: ) fell 3%, fell below the 80 Hong Kong dollar mark, to 79.45 Hong Kong dollars , a new low since March 20; Meituan (HK:) fell 2.9%, and Baidu (NASDAQ:) (HK:) fell 4.5%.

Most mainland brokerage stocks closed up, but the gains fell back. CICC (HK:) fell from more than 10% to 4%, China Galaxy (HK:) fell from more than 7% to 3%, CITIC Securities (HK:) fell from more than 4% to 1%, but CITIC Construction Investment (HK:) maintained a 7% increase.

Other Chinese stocks also generally accelerated their decline in the afternoon. China Telecom (HK:), Bank of China (HK:), Orient Overseas International (HK:) fell more than 1%, China Railway Construction (HK:) fell more than 6%, China Railway (HK:) fell more than 5%, China Communications Construction, (HK:) China State Construction International (HK:) fell more than 3%.

