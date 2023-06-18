Hot accident at the gym. Photo. A 24-year-old American gets naked

incident on treadmill

His fall ended up on social networks and the gaffe with hot implications immediately went viral

For lovers of lecture it is a real nightmare that no one would like to live. Tripping while running on the treadmill is truly the terror of anyone who has ever walked through the doors of a gym in her life and, unfortunately for her, this is what happened to a young woman who, in addition to her damage, suffered the insult .

His downfall, he writes Dagospyended up on social networks and the gaffe with hot implications it immediately went viral. An incident that sparked the hilarity of social users, making her a real celebrity. The reason? Her leggings are down and she is practically naked.

The mishap befell Alyssa Konkel, a 26-year-old from Illinois, USA United Stateswhich in a short time has become, in spite of itself, very famous on social networks.

The young woman entered the gym on May 24 with the intention of run a bit to burn off a few extra pounds, in view of the summer, when something went wrong.

While ran she lost her balance and tripped. However, the attempt to recover was unsuccessful. The woman, hanging from the side structures, had her leggings ripped off and remained naked. At that point she let go to make a dead end situation less embarrassing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

