Hot spots – Chancellor Scholz receives Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Hot spots – Chancellor Scholz receives Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Aliyev on a visit to Belgrade in November Image: AFP

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) receives the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the Chancellery in Berlin on Tuesday. The talks will deal with bilateral, economic and energy policy issues, among other things.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will receive Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Chancellery in Berlin on Tuesday (1 p.m.). After the talks with Aliyev, which according to the Federal Government will focus on bilateral, economic and energy policy issues as well as an exchange on international and regional security issues, a joint press conference is planned around 2 p.m.

A topic of the meeting could also be the conflict over the Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia have been at odds over the border region since the collapse of the Soviet Union. After fighting that left more than 6,500 dead in 2020, Russia brokered a ceasefire agreement that forced Armenia to give up large areas. Almost two weeks ago, Scholz received the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin and expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

