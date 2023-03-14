Ingredients for the dough (for 15-18 pieces):
1 liter of milk
1 packet of vanilla pudding powder
60 grams of sugar
500 grams of blueberries
1 tsp cinnamon
1 kg of flour
1 pinch of salt
120 grams of sugar
80 g Butter
0.5 cubes of fresh yeast
1 No
Cook the pudding according to the package instructions with 500 ml milk and a little sugar and cover with cling film so that the film lies directly on the pudding. So no skin can form. Chill the pudding. Mix the remaining sugar with the cinnamon, wash the blueberries.
Mix flour, 120 g sugar and salt. Melt the butter, add 500 ml milk and stir in the yeast and egg. Add the liquid to the flour mixture and knead for about 6-8 minutes, then leave to rise for 45 minutes. Then roll out the dough into a rectangle and spread with the pudding. Scatter the blueberries on top and sprinkle with the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Then roll up the dough and cut into equal pieces. Place the snails on a baking sheet and brush with egg to taste. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and let the snails rise again in the meantime. Then bake for 10-12 minutes.
For a vegan version, simply replace butter with margarine and milk with oat or soy drink. To replace the egg, use kala namak instead of salt. This special seasoning, also known as black salt, gives dishes a light egg note.
Tipp:
Make a syrupy glaze from powdered sugar and water and brush the finished snails with it to give them a nice shine.
