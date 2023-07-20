Xiaomi 13 Ultra: 4 Leica lenses – this smartphone offers a whole new camera

This much is certain: Xiaomi’s new top-of-the-line smartphone 13 Ultra will be the most eye-catching phone at every party these days. The back of the phone is also an eye-catcher: it features one of the largest camera modules that can be found on the smartphone market.

Its four lenses are spanned by a glass dome. And the green or black silicone leather used on the back with a grained structure is reminiscent of the look of classic camera models.

These eye-catching features help Xiaomi’s new flagship really stand out from the crowd at a time when smartphone designs are becoming more and more similar. And the manufacturer didn’t just think of the camera function.

Other devices can be charged wirelessly on the 13 Ultra. And listening to music or showing other videos is no problem with the loud stereo speakers and the 6.7-inch display.

However, if you wave the luxury device around at a party, you have to be aware that you are dealing with serious problems. Because everyone immediately wants to see and try out the biggest and most obvious feature of this smartphone.

So the camera on this phone excels in many ways, also because the glass dome that stretches over the camera module is so large that it’s impossible to lay the phone flat on its back. The upper half of the smartphone is always raised at an angle on the table.

In contrast to many other smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers a unique design with its camera dome and the grained synthetic leather on the back

Source: dpa-tmn/Coman Hamilton

The camera module is equipped with four 50-megapixel sensors, including a one-inch chip with a wide-angle lens for the main camera, which delivers rich, structured images. There is also an ultra-wide-angle, a telephoto and a super-telephoto lens, which provide 3x and 5x magnification respectively.

Xiaomi has improved the zoom quality compared to previous Ultra smartphones. Despite this, zoom photos still tend to look ugly in lower light or when digitally zooming in beyond 20x magnification.

An interesting feature is the ability to switch between two photo styles, dating back to Leica as a co-creator of the camera. You can choose between an “authentic” mode, as known from iPhones, or a more Samsung-typical “lively” style with bright colors.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra with top equipment

Since the Ultra is a flagship smartphone, Xiaomi only lists top specifications: a high-end processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), 512 gigabytes (GB) of storage space, 12 GB of random access memory (RAM), lightning-fast charging with the included 90 watt charger or wireless charging with 50 watts.

The generously dimensioned 5000 mAh battery easily lasts two days with medium use. Even fine details in dark scenes from films and series remain clearly visible on the AMOLED display (WQHD+ resolution). The 120 Hertz refresh rate of the display also ensures smooth animations when swiping in apps.

The enormous brightness of the display, which Xiaomi states at 2600 cd/m², ensures that the screen can still be read even in direct sunlight and with sunglasses.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has the top Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 512 GB of memory, 12 GB of working memory (RAM) and a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh

Source: dpa-tmn/Coman Hamilton

Those who are not used to larger smartphones should perhaps take a look and hold the 13 Ultra in their hands before making a purchase. With a weight of 227 grams, this phone is heavy, but no heavier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (240 grams) or the Samsung S23 Galaxy Ultra (234 grams).

In the hand, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra feels slightly boxy because the screen transitions into a sturdy steel frame. Along with the faux leather back, this also makes the smartphone grippier than previous Ultra devices.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Huge performance, huge price

Is all this worth a retail price of 1500 euros? Maybe if you can overlook two weaknesses. First, a lot of bloatware, i.e. pre-installed apps that you most likely don’t need.

These are combined with annoying hints like “Check out the cool features of Mi Video”, which are intended to encourage the use of Xiaomi’s in-house, but usually only mediocre apps.

With four different lenses from ultra wide-angle to 5x telephoto, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers a top-class camera in the smartphone sector

Source: dpa-tmn/Coman Hamilton

The second point of pain is of course the price itself. Samsung’s S23 Galaxy Ultra with comparable equipment costs more in the price recommendation than Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra. However, the street price of the Samsung has already slipped below 1200 euros. The Xiaomi is currently not available for less than 1400 euros.

So: If you can and want to ignore the painful price and are looking for a phone with sheer camera performance and an extraordinary design, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the best choice.

