If the butcher shop owner does not sign, she is no longer allowed to deliver sandwiches. Among other things, she is obliged in the five-page letter to install a mechanism for grievance procedures for employees. In addition, “wastewater from operating procedures, manufacturing processes and sanitary facilities must be typed, monitored, checked and, if necessary, treated before it is discharged or disposed of,” it continues. The same applies to air, noise and greenhouse gas emissions. “Energy consumption must be monitored and documented.”