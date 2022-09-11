Why does it have to be Apple? We never know what it will make, right?

As a tech company, Apple has done a lot of cool things while making existing things even cooler.

I would say that Apple is really one of those companies that is good at innovating, especially when it comes to the more nuanced features and user experience in devices, but is also good at doing quirky things while disguising inadequacies as cool.

Do you remember how much “courage” it took for Apple to remove the headphone jack? When you combine that with loyal fans, you get the idea.

It’s not that I don’t dislike Apple doing something really cool or innovative, but I’m more afraid of an overzealous reaction from fans, and I’m certainly not one to be shy about the things that are worthwhile.

Let’s talk about the most interesting new feature of the iPhone 14 Pro this time. When I first saw pictures of the new phone’s punch hole, I was shocked because it looked more intrusive than the existing notch design.

-Picture taken from Soya Cincau-

Apple is trying to turn the “ugly” into a feature, and apparently when Apple rolls out a new feature, they give it a name, and this time it’s called “Dynamic Island”.

Is the name real? It’s impossible to come up with a more hypocritical name even if I wanted to, but it seems to work better than this name, how did Apple turn the huge obstacle in the middle of the screen into a must-have feature?

It looks very lively because it changes into different shapes and sizes depending on the user’s actions, when you play music in the background or switch between alert modes, the smart island expands and even pushes your notification bar aside to adapt to the new size .

You can even click on it to expand any app that takes up space, and in fact it subtly blurs the background and adds shadows so it looks like it’s floating off the screen? Isn’t it very cool?

Right now, it appears to support Apple apps and some third-party apps, and Apple also says they’re planning to open it up to other third-party app developers, so more apps are expected to be supported.

I’ve always found the iPhone annoying with so little support for multitasking, including the lack of split screen, and I’ve always found it a little cumbersome to quickly switch between multiple apps.

Now with Smart Island, it looks like you can at least switch between the apps you’re using quickly, and when one or more apps are occupying the Smart Island, they’re split up and you can tap quickly, in the app switch between.

I’m not sure how well it works in practice, but it looks like a step in the right direction to make the Pro version of the iPhone really suitable for more professional users.

Also, I would like to point out a few potential issues, first, how long does it take for Malaysian users to see truly useful third-party apps like Spotify, Grab, Waze or Google Maps.

The second question is, how does the smart island operate if you install a tempered glass screen protector on it? Obviously it will have a camera cutout, does that affect the responsiveness of the feature?

Don’t get me wrong I love everything about Apple, I think the smart island is even more in the way than the normal notch, have you ever seen what the phone looks like when you watch a full screen video?

I have a love-hate relationship with the Smart Island feature, it’s super clever UI design, and we’ve all seen Android phone makers trying to get rid of the notch as well, right?

