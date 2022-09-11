(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Jiangxi added 69 cases of local asymptomatic infections. Those who came to Jiangxi and returned to Jiangxi must report in advance

China News Service, Nanchang, September 11 (Reporter Wu Pengquan) Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission reported on the 11th that from 0-24:00 on September 10, 69 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi.

Among the 69 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province on the 10th, 2 in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 30 in Ganzhou City, 9 in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) and 21 in Ningdu County; There are 37 cases in Ji’an City, 8 in Jizhou District and 29 in Yongfeng County.

On the 10th, 2 new local confirmed cases in Jiangxi were cured and discharged, in Guixi City, Yingtan City; and 16 local asymptomatic infections were released from isolation and medical observation (1 case in Nanchang City, in Nanchang County; 10 cases in Yingtan City, all In Guixi City; 4 cases in Ji’an City, including 2 cases in Jizhou District, 2 cases in Yongfeng County; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Guangxin District).

As of 24:00 on September 10, there were 15 local hospitalized confirmed cases in Jiangxi, and 522 local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which were undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

In order to prevent the importation of the epidemic and protect the health of the people, Jiangxi requires that those returning to Jiangxi from medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts) with local epidemics in the past 7 days report to the territorial area in advance, and cooperate with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control according to the territorial requirements. Measures and personal responsibility. For those who deliberately conceal, fail to report as required, or refuse to cooperate with the implementation of prevention and control measures, etc., causing the spread of the epidemic, the public security organs will investigate their legal responsibilities according to law. (Finish)