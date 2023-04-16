Home » How far does dumping in truck transport go?
Business

How far does dumping in truck transport go?

by admin
How far does dumping in truck transport go?

IThe situation at the Gräfenhausen service area on the A5 Frankfurt-Darmstadt, which has been deadlocked for 50 days, is now moving. There have been protests and strikes there for weeks by around 60 drivers from the Polish Mazur group of companies, who complain that they have not been paid for at least 50 days. Now it is reported that the first of the drivers received transfers from the Polish transport company. The negotiator Edwin Atema from the Dutch trade union confederation FNV, who was commissioned by the drivers to act as negotiator, tells the FAZ that the discussions are not yet over. You will continue this Monday with the treatment of individual cases.

What will happen if all protesting drivers receive the required payment will only be discussed afterwards, Atema says. At the moment, it doesn’t seem likely that the drivers – mostly Georgians and eight Uzbeks – will continue to work for the Mazur group’s transport companies, which they have been protesting against for weeks. It is possible that the drivers will hand in their truck keys at the end and Mazur will bring new drivers from Poland in minibuses. The protesting drivers would then have to drive home first, or hire with other trucking companies.

Dirk Engelhardt, spokesman for the board of directors of the Federal Association for Road Haulage and Logistics (BGL), calls for an exception for the 60 drivers, which would enable them to be employed by German forwarding companies at the usual tariff conditions. It would obviously be very convenient for the German transport companies, which have to adhere to the German rules on tariffs and working conditions, if an example were made at this point.

See also  Here is the largest hydrogen truck in the world

Trouble finding drivers

German transport companies are in a bind, and not only because of rules such as the minimum wage. Even with the shrinking market share of German companies on the domestic market, there are still problems finding enough drivers. The German salaries for drivers are therefore far above the minimum wage, around 3,000 euros gross, reports Engelhardt, and further strong increases cannot be ruled out.

You may also like

Armin Allmendinger: Trust is the basis of good...

Swiss economy: The big quarterly check-up

EU neighbors rely on nuclear energy – economy...

Seasonal workers on Brandenburg asparagus fields: exemplary working...

Financial Breakfast on April 17: Focus on the...

Real estate – job centers have to pay...

Deutsche Bahn: Union faction proposes splitting up the...

The first batch of registered new shares on...

The shortage of skilled workers in Germany rose...

Environment – Kai Wegner criticizes Berlin blockers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy