How much does a judge earn? Here is the salary of a magistrate

How much does a judge earn?

Question that many will have asked trying to understand salary of what is a central figure of the Italian judicial system.

According to the latest report Aranin media the gross salary of a judge in Italy is equal to around 138,000 euros per year (137,697 to be exact). However, it is a average data but obviously there are various types of magistrate, different areas of justice, as well as the level of seniority reached by the individual judge and also the allowances affect the final salary.

How much does a judge earn? The salary of a magistrate double that of a university professor

Net of all these differences, returning to the mean, the salary of a magistrateit turns out more than quadruple that of a school worker and more than double that of a university professor.

Analyzing the average annual 137,697 euros that magistrates and judges receive, they are the sum of different items: 74,417 euros represent the basis to which is added what is defined as a “special supplementary allowance”, then another 46,395 must be added which include the Ria or the Individual Remuneration for Seniority the thirteenth month, the contractual holiday allowance and the equalization element. Finally, ancillary items must be taken into account (on average 16,885 euros), additional elements and variables of all kinds that depend, for example, on the presence of work services different from the standard ones, such as special assignments, overtime and more.

Subscribe to the newsletter

