Home » Eva Mendes revealed that she shaves her face | Magazine
World

Eva Mendes revealed that she shaves her face | Magazine

by admin
Eva Mendes revealed that she shaves her face | Magazine

Eva Mendez revealed her biggest secret when it comes to skin care.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/evamendes

From her first appearance on the screen, she conquered the world with her beauty. Immediately after that, Eva Mendez was awarded the title of “the most beautiful woman in the world“. After her first pregnancy, she withdrew from the public, devoted herself to motherhood, but still receives questions about skin care. They say that age can’t do anything for her, and the women who follow her want to listen to her beauty tips.

However, no one even suspected that Eva struggles with excessive facial hair. That’s why shaving is her regular routine that she applies every other day. She posted a series of photos on Instagram showing what the process looks like, and it’s done thanks to a popular method known as dermaplaning.

It is a technique that involves the use of an oscillating blade to remove the surface layer of skin and hair that many people naturally have on their face. Eva honestly shared that this technique has become an integral part of her regular skin treatment. When asked how often she practices dermaplaning, Eva answered with a smile: “I’m a beast, so I probably need every other day”.

She even discovered that the hairs appear immediately after shaving her legs in the shower, if she gets goosebumps. Eva emphasized that she really likes the dermaplaning method and believes in its benefits. The treatment is very popular among models and actresses because, in addition to leaving the skin smooth, it allows skin products to be absorbed faster, and the make-up always looks perfect. In addition, it is excellent for combining with other treatments.

(WORLD)

You may also like

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

The World Food Program suspends food aid for...

Serial killer Teodor Kaczynski died in prison Info

Vatican, the document of the 30 Nobels: no...

Is Sweden finally joining NATO?

4 children miraculously survive 40 days after plane...

And in Germany ChatGpt celebrates mass: “It was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy