Eva Mendes revealed that she shaves her face | Magazine

Eva Mendez revealed her biggest secret when it comes to skin care.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/evamendes

From her first appearance on the screen, she conquered the world with her beauty. Immediately after that, Eva Mendez was awarded the title of “the most beautiful woman in the world“. After her first pregnancy, she withdrew from the public, devoted herself to motherhood, but still receives questions about skin care. They say that age can’t do anything for her, and the women who follow her want to listen to her beauty tips.

However, no one even suspected that Eva struggles with excessive facial hair. That’s why shaving is her regular routine that she applies every other day. She posted a series of photos on Instagram showing what the process looks like, and it’s done thanks to a popular method known as dermaplaning.

It is a technique that involves the use of an oscillating blade to remove the surface layer of skin and hair that many people naturally have on their face. Eva honestly shared that this technique has become an integral part of her regular skin treatment. When asked how often she practices dermaplaning, Eva answered with a smile: “I’m a beast, so I probably need every other day”.

She even discovered that the hairs appear immediately after shaving her legs in the shower, if she gets goosebumps. Eva emphasized that she really likes the dermaplaning method and believes in its benefits. The treatment is very popular among models and actresses because, in addition to leaving the skin smooth, it allows skin products to be absorbed faster, and the make-up always looks perfect. In addition, it is excellent for combining with other treatments.

