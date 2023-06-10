A grasshopper on your plate, and the Mediterranean diet goes green

Health passes from the table. And the table of the future may not be what we expect. The Mediterranean diet could make room for a greener version, with less meat and more alternative proteins. Many wrinkle their noses as soon as they hear their name.

But more than 1900 different species of insects are consumed in the world. And it is also from them that our future livelihood will pass: directly, because four species have been approved for human consumption, and indirectly, because another seven are already used today in aquaculture and as fodder for chickens and farmed pigs.