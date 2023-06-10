Home » 10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks in Motion, After-Market 6/9/2023 By Benzinga Italia
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks in Motion, After-Market 6/9/2023

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks in Motion, After-Market 6/9/2023

© Reuters. 10 consumer discretionary stocks on the go, after-market as of 6/9/2023

Benzinga – Shares on the rise

  • The title Lixiang Education Hldg (:LXEH) was up 6.55% to $0.78 during Friday’s after-market session.
  • The title JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was up 4.67% to $1.12. According to news reports, the first quarter earnings report was released 4 days ago.
  • The title China Liberal Education (NASDAQ: CLEU) was up 4.59% to $0.91.
  • The title Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT) was up 4.56% to $16.50.

Stocks down

  • The actions of Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 9.50% to $0.66 during Friday’s after-market session.
  • The title Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) noted a decline of 7.86% to $0.67.
  • The actions of Without Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) fell 5.06% to $0.73.
  • The actions of E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) fell 4.87% to $0.14.
  • The title MGO Global (NASDAQ: MGOL) noted a decline of 4.81% to $2.18.
  • The title Force X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) fell 4.81% to $2.97.

