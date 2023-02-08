Listen to the audio version of the article

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R will arrive in the autumn, available in three versions – base, SE and RR – in increasing order of racing equipment. The Ninja ZX-4R is the only 400 cc super sports car with an in-line four-cylinder in its category, capable of reaching 15,000 rpm: the maximum power of 77 hp rises to 80 with the air box under pressure.

The engine was conceived to combine significant torque at low and medium revs and great power at high revs, making it ideal both for everyday use and for sporty driving on the track. As for the chassis, the frame is inspired by some elements and the design of the Ninja ZX-10RR World Superbike.