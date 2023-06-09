28
Italian asbestos catastrophe: The Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny between guilt and atonement
The industrialist has been defending himself against serious criminal charges for twenty years – now a court of first instance has sentenced him to twelve years in prison for negligent homicide. Schmidheiny doesn’t want to accept that.
Why has the Turin public prosecutor’s office been chasing the Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny through the Italian courts for twenty years? Is it “maliciousness”, as a statement written by Schmidheiny’s lawyers in relation to the allegations against the now 76-year-old heir to the Eternit company suggests?
See also Spot gold fell, and the U.S. market was weak, but FED hawks would not easily bow to the provider FX678