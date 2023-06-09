“You will see a high-quality event”: Boxing DTI, José Luis Vellón

José Luis Vellón, Boxing International Technical Delegate (DTI), visited this Thursday the Sports Center of the Central American Technological Institute (ITCA), in the city of Santa Tecla. This scenario will be the venue for boxing in the San Salvador 2023 Games, where the best boxers in the region will give their all to get the medals for their […]

The post “You will see a high-quality event”: DTI boxing, José Luis Vellón appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

