In order to keep the risk of loss of rent as small as possible from the outset, it is essential to carefully examine prospective tenants before signing the contract. Because: Once the defaulting tenant is in the apartment, it can take months to get him out again. First, an eviction order must be issued against the tenant, which may even have to be enforced by a bailiff. Only then can the apartment be rented again. This not only costs a lot of time, but also money. The owner could invest this money in other things.