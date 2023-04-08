Pictures aren’t always what they seem. For example, an extremely busy looking street can be spooky at night, a simple photo of a dog hides a man inside it and a very well lit garden can hide an owl hidden inside: only the most attentive will find the bird .

Do you consider yourself careful (and patient) enough to find the creature inside the image? These puzzles are certainly the most loved on the web because they allow you to strain your mind and test yourself in such a simple way without moving any muscle and keeping your eyes glued to the screen.

This image has certainly made many internet users lose their patience, but are you skilled and capable enough to find the owl? If you want to challenge yourself further, we recommend that you start your mobile’s timer and calculate how long it takes you to solve today’s riddle.

Optical illusions are highly sought after, mainly because they are used so often to study the behavior of the brain. We can consider today’s exercise more as a pastime, rather than a clinical exercise, which is meant to piss you off for you to find a solution in this complex puzzle.

