The La Guaricha Zoological Park opened its doors to receive the twelve participants who presented their creations at the First Cuajao Festival 2023 in the Maturín municipality. An initiative of the mayoress Ana Fuentes who has promoted in this Holy Week the rescue of the gastronomic tradition of these emblematic dates.

«Today we present the curds to which each participant has put their touch. This is an activity that is part of the identity of the maturinese, who with a lot of dedication and love have made this traditional Easter dish. A time of connection with our Lord Jesus Christ,” said Fuentes.

The highest municipal authority was accompanied by the head of the Office of the Historian of Maturín, Miguel Mendoza Barreto; the state manager of the CNAE (National School Food Corporation), Diomara Romero; the renowned Monaguense chef, Jesús Campos and the gastronomy director of the ICUM, Roger Luna, who were part of the qualifying jury of the gastronomic event.

Likewise, special guests and officials from the capital city council enjoyed the sound of the musical group Raíces Deltanas and the extraordinary voice of Lucía León, a bastion of Venezuelan music in our region.

It should be noted that in this event the mayoress Ana Fuentes demonstrated her culinary skills by making curdled cheese with an oriental flavor in the company of the 12 Festival participants.

Participants

The Cuajao Festival had the participation of twelve exponents from different parishes that were part of this gastronomic event, which was also joined by part of the staff of the Mayor’s Office of Maturín.

«El Cuajao de Maíta», «Brillar Tu Sazón», «El Sabor de Chalia», «El Cuajao de Milagros», «La Escencia del Cuajao», «Cuajao Sabor Oriental», «Los Sabores de Mercedes», «Los Sabores de Ángel”, “La Dirección del Sabor”, “Mi Amor Eterno”, “Tradición Monaguense” and “La Sazón de Ninfa” were the names of the contestants.

awards

After having tasted and learned how the preparation process of each participating dish was, the Mayor together with the jury announced the winners of the first edition of the Cuajao Festival 2023, who received as gifts, electrical appliances and a certificate of participation. .

The first place in the Festival went to Edda García, 96 years old, with “El Cuajao de Maíta”. Second place, for Ninfa Maestra of «La sazon de ninfa». Third place went to “Cuajao Sabor Oriental” by Elliz Idrogo, fourth place went to “La esencia del Cuajao” by Elizauris Zapata and fifth place went to Carmen Victoria Parejo from “Los sabores de ángel”.

This activity will take place every year in the Maturín municipality during Holy Week.

