How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

How hot is the new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition, which claims to “subvert fuel”? According to official data, three days after its listing,The cumulative order volume has reached 15872 units。

On February 14th, BYD Auto officially released the on-site real photos of the car experience after the car was launched. You can see it in Hefei, Xi’an, Chongqing, Zhengzhou, Shenzhen, Yuzhou, Suzhou, Qingdao, Ji’an and other places. In stores and experience centers in cities,It was crowded with people, and many of them came with their families.。

So why do consumers have such enthusiasm for this new car? It boils down to value for money.

The starting price of the new Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition is only 99,800 yuanYou must know that this is a plug-in hybrid model. It is the first time that the price has hit below 100,000 yuan, and the most entry-level model is not a “mascot” that can only be seen and cannot be bought. BYD official staff said that the production capacity has been done. Fully prepared, the production capacity of all models including the 99,800 55KM leading model is sufficient, and customers can place orders with confidence.

Not only is the price more affordable, compared with the old model, the new car has also been upgraded accordingly, including a larger full LCD instrument panel, a new color-matched interior, and an upgraded integrated sports seat. Sexual configuration goes a step further.

commendableeven the most entry-level 99,800 yuan model, its configuration is not shabbywith a pure electric cruising range of 55 kilometers, it is also equipped with LED high and low beams, automatic headlights, front side airbags, reversing images, constant speed battery life, NFC unlocking, keyless entry, leather steering wheel, etc., and supports DiLink 4.0 in-vehicle intelligence system, and supports OTA upgrades, etc.

With ultra-low fuel consumption, good configuration and starting price of less than 100,000, it is reasonable for this car to be sought after by consumers, but in this way, the life of competitors may be even more difficult .