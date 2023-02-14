Home Business How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i in three days after its launch: how hot is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i?
Business

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i in three days after its launch: how hot is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i?

by admin
How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i in three days after its launch: how hot is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i?

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

How hot is the new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition, which claims to “subvert fuel”? According to official data, three days after its listing,The cumulative order volume has reached 15872 units

On February 14th, BYD Auto officially released the on-site real photos of the car experience after the car was launched. You can see it in Hefei, Xi’an, Chongqing, Zhengzhou, Shenzhen, Yuzhou, Suzhou, Qingdao, Ji’an and other places. In stores and experience centers in cities,It was crowded with people, and many of them came with their families.

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

So why do consumers have such enthusiasm for this new car? It boils down to value for money.

The starting price of the new Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition is only 99,800 yuanYou must know that this is a plug-in hybrid model. It is the first time that the price has hit below 100,000 yuan, and the most entry-level model is not a “mascot” that can only be seen and cannot be bought. BYD official staff said that the production capacity has been done. Fully prepared, the production capacity of all models including the 99,800 55KM leading model is sufficient, and customers can place orders with confidence.

Not only is the price more affordable, compared with the old model, the new car has also been upgraded accordingly, including a larger full LCD instrument panel, a new color-matched interior, and an upgraded integrated sports seat. Sexual configuration goes a step further.

See also  German electric car sales up 29% year-on-year in September - Xinhua English.news.cn

commendableeven the most entry-level 99,800 yuan model, its configuration is not shabbywith a pure electric cruising range of 55 kilometers, it is also equipped with LED high and low beams, automatic headlights, front side airbags, reversing images, constant speed battery life, NFC unlocking, keyless entry, leather steering wheel, etc., and supports DiLink 4.0 in-vehicle intelligence system, and supports OTA upgrades, etc.

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i after three days of listing: the store is full of water

With ultra-low fuel consumption, good configuration and starting price of less than 100,000, it is reasonable for this car to be sought after by consumers, but in this way, the life of competitors may be even more difficult .

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

The New York Times drags the European Union...

Gold: Turkey to suspend some imports after recent...

Dr automobiles: the low-cost 1.0 EV electric car...

The risk of savings starts again: 9% of...

Waste: in Italy it grows more than the...

Superbonus building chaos, the initiative of cooperative credit...

Power stocks generally rose in the afternoon, Longyuan...

Resolution 14 of 06/02/2023 – San Marino Card...

Soul, Mediobanca buys up to 9% for an...

Samsung Galaxy S23 series set a new record...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy