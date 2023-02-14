Do the expense at the supermarket is an activity that affects everyone closely. At least once a week we find ourselves wandering through the aisles of supermarkets to stock the pantry and fill the fridge. When shopping, however, it is very important to know what you are buying. Unfortunately the food fraud and health hazards they are always around the corner. It being understood that it is up to us to always keep our eyes open to understand how to choose the best products to take home, there are foods to pay particular attention to.

In fact, i have been highlighted ten most dangerous foods imported into our country. In first place in the ranking of the most harmful foods imported into Italy is Salmonella-contaminated Polish chicken. Immediately after there are citrus fruits (mostly tangerines and grapefruit) that come from Turkey and peppers, once again Turkish, which contain pesticide residues.

The ranking certainly does not end here. There are other foods to watch out for, and they’re the Brazilian black pepper and sesame seeds from India. Dried figs, pistachios and peanuts are the food products with the highest risk for our health due to the presence of ethylene oxide and aflatoxins. Surprisingly, there are also oranges from Egypt on the list.

As already mentioned, consumers are invited to do their part. How? By carefully examining the origin of foods starting from the labels, and avoiding, for example, low-cost chicken meat that comes from Poland or Brazilian black pepper, as well as Indian sesame seeds and Iranian pistachios, whose use is increasingly rampant to season salads. With these tips, shopping should become easier and above all less risky for your health.