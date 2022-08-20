According to the Economic Observer, a supply chain news broke the news that the Huawei Mate50 series has entered the mass production stage very early. One notable change this time around is that The number of domestic supply chain manufacturers has further increased, and important core components basically adopt domestic solutions committed to technological self-reliance.

In fact, previous dismantling analysis shows that on Huawei Mate 40E, P50 and other mobile phones, the localization rate of components has been more than half, including but not limited to screens, batteries, communication modules, fingerprint sensors, etc.

Going back to the Mate 50 series itself, it is expected to include four products, Mate 50E, Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS, which have two frontal appearances, namely, a straight screen with a central hole and a micro-curved bangs, and a round multi-camera shape on the back.

In terms of configuration, the Mate 50E is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 778G chip, while the other three models are the Snapdragon 8. Other highlights that can be expected include the official version of the Hongmeng 3.0 operating system, the Huawei Imaging XMAGE that replaced Leica, and the HiSilicon NPU.

It is reported that,The Huawei Mate 50 series is expected to be released on September 7 on the same day as the iPhone 14 series.

It is worth mentioning that as early as April this year, Yu Chengdong said in an interview that “the supply of Huawei mobile phones has been greatly improved”: Last year, our mobile phone supply was very difficult, and this year our Huawei mobile phones began to come back, so everyone thinks You can buy Huawei products and Huawei mobile phones.

According to Yu Chengdong’s statement, coupled with the repeated bounces of the Huawei Mate 50 series, it should also be preparing for stocking.