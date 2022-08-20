[Epoch Times, August 20, 2022]Hello, viewers, I am Yokogawa, and welcome to the “Yokogawa Viewpoint” channel, Friday, August 19.

Today's focus: Why was Xiao Jianhua put on trial five years later, and why was the sentence lightly sentenced, related to the 20th Congress of Power? The relationship between human trafficking and organs and the CCP in Cambodia; the struggle of American conservatives in the field of continuing education.

Why did Xiao Jianhua wait 5 years for being sentenced to a fine? And Beidaihe relationship?

Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison, and his Tomorrow Holdings was fined 55 billion yuan, or about $8.1 billion. The case received extensive international media attention. The case was announced and started on July 4th. Today’s sentence is announced. What is the timing of the sentence? Why is it related to a power struggle?

Xiao Jianhua was kidnapped from Hong Kong five years ago and returned to the mainland. The CCP has many ruthless high-ranking officials, from the Politburo Standing Committee Political and Law Czar Zhou Yongkang, to the Vice Chairman of the Military Commission, to the notorious cruel officer Fu Zhenghua, all of whom cooperated 100% in the trial and trial. , Don’t talk about a businessman, the things he needs, the power circles and individuals involved, have already been clearly explained.

I think the reason why there has been no trial is that this is a big role, involving important figures in the CCP’s power circle, and Xiao Jianhua needs to be used at a critical time.

From the point of time, just after the Beidaihe meeting, I originally thought that it was not necessarily a matter of whether there was a formal meeting in Beidaihe. Vacations, recuperation and work meetings were not counted, and there was no need for decision-making meetings to be held in Beidaihe. But it seems that something really happened this year. Yesterday I talked about Xi Bei’s going up and Li Nan going down. Now that Xiao Jianhua was pushed out, it might really be a problem.

Because the key to Xiao Jianhua is that he is the white glove of multiple factions and key figures, not the white glove of a certain faction. Throwing him out can shock a group of people. Since the judgment is needed at this time, it is very likely that there will be a fierce contest at the Beidaihe meeting, and a counterattack is needed.

Claiming to be open is secret to try two special-purpose charges

Public or secret trial? It is generally considered to be a secret trial. Of course, when the verdict is announced, the outside world is told that it is a public trial, but it seems that no information was released during the process, and this is a case of high international concern. Just like today’s public verdict was widely reported by Western media Same. So it’s still a secret trial.

Why try in secret? Even Bo Xilai is public. The main reason is to play a shocking role. If the trial is open, it will lose its deterrent effect, and it is most important to keep the opponent from touching the bottom card. So this is a signal to the challenger that there is a lot of interesting content in the crime, I am not very interested in the specific crime of his financial crime, I believe it is true, and the interesting thing is the other, I will give two examples:

1) In the 20-year time span, bribes to state officials amounted to RMB 680 million, and the case shall be dealt with separately. He is already the white glove of so many powerful people, who needs to pay bribes? Who does this want to hear?

2) The light sentence, which was generally estimated to be a reprieve in the past, is definitely a light sentence this 13 years, mainly because the reasons for the light sentence are given: surrender, plead guilty and accept punishment, and cooperate with the recovery of stolen goods. I don’t think these are grounds for a light sentence. In the process of the CCP’s internal purge, except for the relatively few who surrendered themselves, almost all of them pleaded guilty and cooperated with the recovery of stolen goods. There was no light sentence. Why?

The key is that the next sentence “Xiao Jianhua still has meritorious performance” is nothing more than exposing and explaining to others. This is to tell those old guys who are just about to move or have moved, I have your evidence. It is impossible for us to know what really happened in Beidaihe and who has the upper hand, but judging from Xiao Jianhua’s sentence immediately after the meeting, things are not over yet, and things will happen before the 20th National Congress.

But just like what I said yesterday, it doesn’t matter who has the upper hand in Beidaihe. Since Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang have even become general secretary, they can easily be abolished. Hu Jintao was also ruled by Jiang Zemin for 10 years. How much difference can it make who goes up and who goes down?

There are other reasons for Xiao Jianhua’s attention. For example, he was kidnapped from Hong Kong and returned to the mainland. At that time, many people thought that this was contempt for Hong Kong’s judicial system. In fact, just from the kidnapping incident, we should be able to see the CCP’s true attitude towards Hong Kong, and predict the fate of Hong Kong’s complete fall.

In addition, he is a Canadian citizen, but the CCP refused to allow Canadian diplomats to attend, on the grounds that China does not recognize dual nationality. Is this a public hearing? U.S. public court trials are really open, and anyone can come to watch them. Open the door and go in by yourself, find a seat and sit down, and no one will bother.

The first time I went to the court to sit in, I was really not used to it. I always felt that someone should ask you about it. A court that chooses to sit in should not be considered a public hearing.

Human trafficking and organ trafficking in Cambodia and the relationship between the CCP

A few days ago, a group of detainees escaped from prisons in Cambodia, revealing the appalling crime of kidnapping and trafficking in people and their organs in Cambodia. Although the victims are from Hong Kong or Taiwan, most of them are from mainland China. All organs are clearly priced. The ultimate outcome of the kidnapped person may be that all organs are removed. I think this matter must have something to do with the Chinese authorities.

Either the organs are eventually shipped to China for transplantation, or the Chinese transplant doctors move to Cambodia and move the hospital operating room to Cambodia. My reason is that organ transplantation is a relatively demanding industry and requires special training. There may be a few doctors in Cambodia who have studied in the West or China, but Cambodia’s economic and medical level is not enough to form a huge local industrial chain , in the whole of East Asia and Southeast Asia, only China has it, mainly if you look at Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, where medical science is so advanced, you will know that they have to go to the mainland to transplant organs.

In 2006, when the overseas “Epoch Times Times” disclosed the crime of organ harvesting from live Falun Gong practitioners in mainland China, many people did not believe it, and the governments of various countries responded very little and very slowly. After more than ten years, the international community gradually accepted this cruel fact. China‘s organ transplant industry has become an extremely huge beast, and the organs for political prisoners of conscience are far from enough. This has led to the widespread problem of population disappearance in mainland China, and now it has expanded to Cambodia.

Countries that are close to the CCP have accepted not only the debt trap of the “Belt and Road” initiative, nor only corruption, but also the CCP’s most terrifying evil.

Wisconsin school district bans political slogans in battle for U.S. education

The struggle of American conservatives in the field of education. Two days ago, the school board of a Wisconsin school district voted to ban teachers from displaying “political slogans” in their classrooms, including the pride flag, which is the LGBT rainbow flag, Black Lives Matter and the Back the Blue (badge) flag, which is support. The police flag, while a ban on both left and right, is still seen as a blow to the left.

At the same time, school staff cannot declare their gender in email. This is a very popular practice among the leftists in the United States now. In the email signature, you indicate how you want to be called by your gender, such as Mr., Ms., and they. Here, they mean neither male nor female. This is said to be a show of respect for people who consider themselves neither men nor women.

The school board passed the rule after protests from some parents and teachers. Protesters fear it violates free speech, especially against the LGBT community. Some conservative Americans commented that this ban should be implemented by every school district in the United States.

After all, the most serious problem in America right now is that the brainwashing of the far-left agenda starts with children, and even religious schools are not spared. In addition to more homeschooling among conservatives, the battle for school district boards is also an important battleground, because school district boards can decide the school district’s educational rules.

Judge blocks Florida’s ‘Stop Awakening Act’

In another message, the struggle was still fraught with difficulties, with a federal judge blocking part of Florida’s “Stop Awakening Act.” The law, passed in Florida in December, says schools or employers cannot force a person to feel guilty or responsible simply because of something a member of that race, gender or nationality has done in the past. And companies cannot force employees to undergo similar training as a condition of employment.

For example, the far-left agenda in America now includes education and training for big corporations, requiring white people to feel responsible for abolishing slavery for more than a century.

Florida Gov. DeSantis, who has been pushing the bill, says the law is to prevent teaching our children to hate our country and each other. The judge’s ruling comes at a time when activists have filed a third lawsuit against the bill.

