At 10:08 a.m. on September 21, the much-anticipated Huawei Mate50 series smartphones were officially released through all channels. Huawei’s Chongqing offline stores were extremely popular, and Guanyinqiao was even lined up for purchases.
▲Huawei Mate50 series smartphones are officially on sale through all channels / image source Huawei
The reporter saw at Guanyinqiao this morning that the first sale of Huawei Smart Life Museum Sunshine Century store was very popular. It is understood that in addition to the consumers who pre-ordered the Mate50 series mobile phones, they chose to come to the store to pick up the machine as soon as possible today. Consumers choose to queue up on the spot to buy the machine. Some consumers who picked up the machine on the spot told reporters that they made an appointment to purchase the machine through the “My Huawei” App, and this novel way of making an appointment to purchase the machine has been appreciated by many consumers. “Convenient and efficient” was the most frequently mentioned word.
The relevant person in charge of Huawei Chongqing said that during the pre-sale stage, the reservation situation of offline stores in Chongqing was very popular. Among them, the number of reservations received by Huawei Smart Life Museum Guanyinqiao Sunshine Century Store on the day of the release of Mate50 exceeded 200 units.
▲September 21st store scene/Photo source Huawei
As the culmination of innovative black technology, it is also a milestone in the 10-year Huawei Mate series. The new Huawei Mate50 series adheres to endless innovation and exploration. After years of deep technology accumulation, it has once again reached the pinnacle of the flagship. A number of original black technologies are high-end flagships. The market brings a whole new industry standard.
This is the world‘s first mass smartphone that supports Beidou satellite news, breaks through the communication barriers for rescue in no-man’s land, realizes smooth connection with the black technology that “pierces the sky” upward, and keeps in touch with the world at any time; Huawei, which is “not afraid of falling” Compared with ordinary mobile phones, the anti-drop performance of Kunlun glass is improved by 10 times; the “low-power emergency mode” that can be used in emergency at critical moments brings a longer battery life experience; the first launch is equipped with the often new HarmonyOS 3, which brings a super convenient circulation. New features such as transfer stations, and hyperspace storage compression technology to reduce the burden on mobile phone memory.
Under the blessing of Huawei Image XMAGE, the Huawei Mate50 series has brought a unique image style and experience by adhering to the self-developed technical route. The first super-optical XMAGE imaging system was released, which once again refreshed the new height of mobile imaging. The machine is equipped with a 50-megapixel super-optical variable main camera, equipped with the industry’s largest F1.4 aperture and RYYB sensor, which greatly improves the photosensitive ability, and the image is fully visible, and the night scene is even more stunning. The world‘s original 10-speed variable aperture, by adjusting the opening and closing of 6 aperture blades, to achieve precise control of the amount of light entering, professional optical blur capability, can bring sub-millimeter precision shooting experience, adjust the depth of field range and blur at will It can also help image creators to easily achieve a larger creative space.
Upstream news reporter Ma LiangReturn to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.