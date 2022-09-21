Original title: Huawei Mate 50 series debuts, Guanyinqiao purchases long queues

At 10:08 a.m. on September 21, the much-anticipated Huawei Mate50 series smartphones were officially released through all channels. Huawei’s Chongqing offline stores were extremely popular, and Guanyinqiao was even lined up for purchases.

▲Huawei Mate50 series smartphones are officially on sale through all channels / image source Huawei

The reporter saw at Guanyinqiao this morning that the first sale of Huawei Smart Life Museum Sunshine Century store was very popular. It is understood that in addition to the consumers who pre-ordered the Mate50 series mobile phones, they chose to come to the store to pick up the machine as soon as possible today. Consumers choose to queue up on the spot to buy the machine. Some consumers who picked up the machine on the spot told reporters that they made an appointment to purchase the machine through the “My Huawei” App, and this novel way of making an appointment to purchase the machine has been appreciated by many consumers. “Convenient and efficient” was the most frequently mentioned word.

The relevant person in charge of Huawei Chongqing said that during the pre-sale stage, the reservation situation of offline stores in Chongqing was very popular. Among them, the number of reservations received by Huawei Smart Life Museum Guanyinqiao Sunshine Century Store on the day of the release of Mate50 exceeded 200 units.

▲September 21st store scene/Photo source Huawei

As the culmination of innovative black technology, it is also a milestone in the 10-year Huawei Mate series. The new Huawei Mate50 series adheres to endless innovation and exploration. After years of deep technology accumulation, it has once again reached the pinnacle of the flagship. A number of original black technologies are high-end flagships. The market brings a whole new industry standard.

Editor: