According to previous news, the Huawei Mate 50 series is now ready and will be officially released in September, when it will compete with the iPhone 14 series.

Now, the information released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology supports this rumor.

At present, the Huawei Mate 50 series has been announced on the official website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which shows three models, the specific models are BNE-AL00, DCO-AL00, and CET-AL00.

There should be a one-to-one correspondence with three different versions, namely Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design Edition.

It is worth noting that this time there is still no 5G network, and the entire system only supports 4G.

According to the previous digital blogger factory director Guan, the main chip of Huawei’s Mate 50 series is still the Snapdragon 8. As for other chips to be determined, only the Snapdragon 8+ is currently being tested, but it is not sure whether it is the Mate 50 series.

From this point of view, the main chip on the Huawei Mate 50 series is the Snapdragon 8 4G version specially created by Qualcomm.

However, there has long been news of this series of supporting 5G communication shells in the supply chain. After the mobile phone is released, there should be first-hand products from operators or third parties on the market, which can realize 4G to 5G in seconds.

As for the front design, many parties have confirmed that at least the Mate 50 Pro will be equipped with a bangs screen solution, and there are a lot of components hidden in the bangs area, which can support high-security face recognition and richer functions.

The rear camera is still a circular solution, but this time the Leica is replaced by Huawei’s own imaging brand XMAGE.



