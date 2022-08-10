From July 29th to August 11th, 2022, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, together with Design Republic, will jointly launch the “Faumar Drawing Room: A Special Exhibition on the Theme of GAME CHANGER”. As the “GAME CHANGER” of the fragrance industry, Mr. Frédéric Malle talks to representatives of pioneering spirit and rebellious consciousness in various fields. The exhibition not only presents high-level fragrance works from world-class perfumers, but also collaborates with Design Republic to launch a fragrance home art space inspired by Frédéric Malle’s private apartment. “Freedom” will also be presented at the same time as the exhibition. The special exhibition is located on the 2nd floor of Shanghai Design Republic Commune and is open to the public by appointment.

GAME CHANGER creativity and freedom

GAME CHANGER is a group of people who have influenced and changed the rules of the industry to some extent. Their ideas have enabled the development of the industry to break through certain inevitability and become a new trend of the times. Upholding the consensus on pioneering spirit and creative freedom, Faumar Perfume Publishing House talked to 5 representatives from the fields of culture, art, architecture and fashion design in the exhibition: Chinese contemporary writer Feng Tang, curator of UCCA Center for Contemporary Art Philip Tinari Tian Feiyu, founder of Design Republic Guo Xien and Hu Rushan, artist Long Di, fashion designer Rui Zhou, witnessed the power of creators and creative freedom.

Brand official map

From left to right: Feng Tang, Long Di, Tian Feiyu, RUI ZHOU, Design Republic

Founded in 2000, Faumar Perfume Press is a French hall-level salon fragrance brand and a pioneer representative of the fragrance industry. In the 1990s when the fragrance industry was increasingly commercialized, Frederic Malle pioneered the working model of a perfume publishing house, regarded his relationship with perfumers as publishers and writers, and for the first time in the industry gave perfumers complete creations Freedom: No marketing orientation, no creative time and cost constraints, no market testing. He believes that perfumers should be the artists who come to the stage, so it is the first time in the industry to sign the perfumer’s name on the perfume bottle, giving them the status and respect of the artist. Frederic Malle’s subversive initiative to bring perfumers to the front of the stage has attracted leading perfumers who are deeply restricted by market business rules to gather here, forming his unique master class and reshaping the industry’s confidence in the high-end fragrance field. , leading the new industry order.

Frédéric Malle

Timeless Home Inspiration

Frédéric Malle, who was born in a fragrance family, has participated in the interior design of many rooms in his home since he was a child. His keen perception of home space and the visual impression of furniture brands have influenced the branding of Frédéric Malle Perfume Press. As early as 1972, Frederic Malle got his aesthetic inspiration from the Knoll furniture brand. The striking red Knoll Logo and clean and powerful font left an indelible impression on Frédéric Malle when he was young. The shapes, materials and colors of the works of the famous masters such as Jean Prouvé and Eero Saarinen in the history of furniture design have given the design inspiration of Faumar Perfume Press.

Brand official map

Frédéric Malle once admitted that the style of all Faumar Perfume Press boutiques is like a projection of his personal residence. The love for modern furniture not only runs through the brand world of Faumar Perfume Press, but also creates Frédéric Malle’s home and boutique. The style of the store. Frédéric Malle’s global boutiques are all designed by a team of well-known designers, and Frédéric Malle’s selection of world-renowned designer furniture is displayed, which constitutes a perfect fusion of modern furniture aesthetics and fragrance space.

Brand official map

Fumar Perfume Press – Nanjing Deji Boutique

The founding of the Bauhaus Academy is also of great significance to Frédéric Malle, which originated in the field of architecture and later influenced many artistic styles and technological innovations. The decoration of the boutique of Marr Perfume Press and the design of the product packaging. Inspired by the Bauhaus-style modern home style, this joint curatorial space specially created a “Fumar Meeting Room” on the second floor of the Design Republic Commune, and featured Bauhaus-style designs in VITRA, FLOS, LIAIGRE, etc. The fragrance works created by the master perfumers are integrated into the works of the master’s home furnishing, and a cross-border joint space is immersedly presented – it is not only a dialogue platform between Frédéric Malle and GAME CHANGER, but also a fusion space for interpretation of salon fragrance and home art , as well as every boutique of Faumar Perfume Press, has the privacy and comfort of a Parisian apartment.

Brand official map See also An exclusive closer look at Rick Owens DRKSHDW x Converse DRKSTAR joint shoes

Create artistic fragrance aesthetics

Behind every Fragrance Publishing House work is the embodiment of the effort and talent injected by the master perfumer. As the soul of the publishing house, Frédéric Malle works with master perfumers to create rare, creative and time-tested fragrances. They endow fragrances with a unique aesthetic of the times, and are committed to allowing everyone to find their own fragrance. To date, Faumar Perfume Press has contributed a series of high-quality fragrance artworks to the fragrance industry, showing the brand’s uncompromising high standards and undoubted creativity.

Brand official map

Frédéric Malle believes that “rose is to perfume, just like the human body is to painting”, which is the eternal theme of creation in every era. A very different interpretation of this classic theme: all roses follow the rules, only they don’t. In the exhibition, the audience can experience the different creative styles of perfumers under the same theme.

Brand official map

“Portrait of A Lady” brought by Dominique Ropion, a master of high-concentration balance, extracts the calm wood tone in “Geranium Pour Monsieur”, and condenses mascus roses regardless of the cost, creating “Slim and Slim Like Her” . The grandeur of the reborn masculine base notes, but retains the elegance of roses. The seemingly conflicting masculine base notes and roses achieve a precise balance. The innate aura and unstoppable elegance subvert the world‘s stereotyped imagination of roses.

Brand official map

Exhibition poster

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io