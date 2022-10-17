New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





For many users, it is not a big problem to buy Mate 50 series mobile phones without 5G support, at least in practice.

Now there is a very interesting scene. The price of Huawei Mate 50 5G mobile phone case has dropped sharply. The original price of 799 has dropped to more than 200. The Mate 50 is in short supply, and no one is interested in 5G mobile phone cases.

It is reported that this 5G communication shell is made of PU material, supports dual-mode 5G SA/NSA frequency bands, and covers three major operators; the main card of the mobile phone and the eSIM signal of the communication shell are integrated to display, convenient network management switch, and open 5G network at will; wear communication The eSIM is automatically paired in the pop-up window, and you can activate the eSIM online according to the prompts; the bottom of the communication case comes with a charging port, which supports super fast charging.

In this case, many users said that in fact, when purchasing the Mate 50 series, they did not consider the lack of support for 5G as a very important condition, which means that there is no problem with 4G.

According to the feedback from netizens, many models of the Mate 50 series are already in stock, including the just-released Mate 50E (the cheapest Mate 50 version, 3999 yuan), 50 Pro and so on.

Yu Chengdong said in an interview recently that the latest Mate50 has been sold, and his pressure will be better. Everyone knows the difficulties encountered by Huawei mobile phones, so the big sales of the new series make people more confident.

Yu Chengdong reiterated that in the absence of 5G, it is actually more difficult to make products well recognized by consumers. I have confidence in this car (ask the M5 and M7 in the world), because the consumer reputation is relatively good.



