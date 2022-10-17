Source title: Spokesman Sun Yeli introduces the relevant situation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China The new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee will meet with reporters

the twentieth party congress

On the afternoon of October 15, the spokesperson of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a press conference.

Sun Yeli, spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, introduced that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will open at 10:00 am on October 16 in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and the session will be from October 16 to October 22. At present, all preparations for the 20th Party Congress have been completed.

The main agenda of the conference is to listen to and review the report of the 19th Central Committee; review the work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection; review and approve the Constitution of the Communist Party of China (Amendment); elect the 20th Central Committee; The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

After the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will be held to elect the new leadership of the Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. After the First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, the new Politburo Standing Committee members will meet with Chinese and foreign journalists.

Twenty report

The drafting work insists on promoting democracy

A total of more than 4,700 people solicited opinions

The drafting of the report for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is an important part of the preparatory work for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Sun Yeli introduced that the CPC Central Committee attached great importance to it and set up a document drafting group, with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the group leader, relevant leaders of the CPC Central Committee, responsible comrades from relevant departments and localities, experts and scholars participating, under the direct leadership of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee commence to work.

In order to draft the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee organized and carried out in-depth investigation and research, deployed 26 key topics, and carried out special investigations by 54 units of the central and state organs, resulting in 80 investigation reports. Relevant departments of the central government also launched an online solicitation campaign for the work related to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and received more than 8.542 million messages.

The drafting of the report has always adhered to the promotion of democracy, and fully listened to the opinions and suggestions of all parties inside and outside the party. In order to draft the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee specially issued a notice to solicit opinions from all parties on the report topics. After the draft report was formed, comments were widely solicited from all sides. A total of more than 4,700 people solicited opinions. At the same time, General Secretary Xi Jinping personally presided over five symposiums and directly listened to opinions and suggestions from various parties. The drafting group also listened to the opinions of some senior comrades within the party. On August 31, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a symposium to listen to the opinions of the central committees of the democratic parties, the heads of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and representatives of non-party affiliations. Many opinions from all quarters inside and outside the party have been adopted.

During the drafting process of the report, the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee successively reviewed the draft report for many times. On October 12, the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee discussed and approved the draft report of the 20th Party Congress, and decided to formally submit it to the 20th Party Congress for review.

Party Constitution Amendment

Written in the report of the 20th National Congress

Major theoretical viewpoints and major strategic ideas

Another important task for the 20th Party Congress is to revise the Party Constitution. Sun Yeli pointed out that it is a practice of our party to revise the party constitution in accordance with the needs of the party’s theoretical innovation and practical development. Sun Yeli pointed out that the current party constitution was revised and formulated at the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. All Party National Congresses since the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have made appropriate revisions to the Party Constitution.

In January this year, when the Party Central Committee solicited opinions on the topics of the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, various regions and departments generally suggested that the 20th National Congress of the Party should make appropriate changes to the Party Constitution in accordance with the Party’s theoretical innovation and practical development, as well as changes in the situation and tasks. Revise. In May of this year, the Party Central Committee issued a notice to solicit opinions from various regions and departments on the revision of the Party Constitution. All regions and departments submitted written reports to the Party Central Committee, unanimously agreeing to make appropriate revisions to the Party Constitution at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and put forward suggestions and suggestions for revisions. There are also some old party comrades and ordinary party members who wrote letters to the relevant departments of the party central committee, putting forward proposals for amending the party constitution.

On the basis of synthesizing the opinions of all parties, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee decided to make appropriate revisions to the Party Constitution and set up a Party Constitution revision group, emphasizing that this revision of the Party Constitution should take into account the major theoretical viewpoints and major strategic ideas established in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Write it into the Party Constitution, and strive to make the revised Party Constitution fully reflect the latest achievements of the Sinicization of Marxism, fully reflect the new concepts, new ideas and new strategies for state governance put forward by the Party Central Committee since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and fully reflect the work of the Party and the Party. The new experience of the construction of the new situation, in order to adapt to the new requirements of the party’s work and party building.

Party representative election

Production and work front line

The proportion of party members and representatives is guaranteed

Regarding the election of deputies to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Sun Yeli introduced that the election of deputies to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will start in November 2021. The participation of grass-roots party organizations in all electoral units has achieved full coverage, and the average participation rate of party members has reached 99.5%. Thirty-eight electoral units across the country held party congresses or party representative meetings respectively, and elected 20 deputies to the party’s congress. After review by the Qualification Examination Committee of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the qualifications of 2,296 representatives were confirmed to be valid. They will represent more than 4.9 million grassroots party organizations and more than 96 million party members at the 20th Party Congress.

Sun Yeli said that the elected representatives meet the conditions set by the Party Central Committee, the structure and distribution of representatives are relatively reasonable, and the composition ratios meet the requirements of the Party Central Committee and are broadly representative. Economy, science and technology, national defense, politics and law, education, propaganda, culture, health, sports and social management and other fields, at various levels such as provinces, cities, counties, towns (streets), villages (communities), as well as agencies, enterprises and institutions, People’s organizations and other aspects are represented.

The proportion of party members and representatives on the front line of production and work is guaranteed, accounting for 33.6%, of which workers party members (including migrant workers party members) account for 8.4%, peasant party members account for 3.7%, and professional and technical personnel party members account for 11.6%. The number of female party representatives increased, accounting for 27.0%. The proportion of ethnic minority party members and representatives remained stable, accounting for 11.5%. The representative age structure is reasonable, with 59.7% under the age of 55 and 18.9% under the age of 45. Representatives have a higher educational level, with 95.4% having a college degree or above, of which 36.0% have a university degree and 52.7% have a postgraduate degree.

“Among the elected representatives, some joined the Party during the New Democratic Revolution, some joined the Party during the socialist revolution and construction period, some joined the Party during the new period of reform and opening up and socialist modernization, and some joined the Party since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party. Afterwards, 96.9% of them joined the party. As a rule, the party central committee has also identified some old party members who have resigned from their leadership positions to attend the conference as special invited representatives.” Sun Yeli said.

on site

3 details of the first press conference of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Sun Yeli, the spokesperson of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, introduced the preparations for the 20th National Congress and the agenda of the conference at the press conference, and answered questions from reporters.

The press conference started at 4:30 p.m. and ended at 6:30 p.m. There were 12 reporters asking questions, of which 8 were from overseas media reporters.

detail one

Two venues for the press conference

Different from previous years, this year’s press conference has two venues.

The main venue is in the Great Hall of the People, where the spokesperson releases news and answers questions from reporters; the branch venue is in the press center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which is the Century Hall on the third floor of the New Century Nikko Hotel in Beijing, where reporters attend the conference. Ask the speaker a question.

According to the person in charge of the press center, a total of about 2,500 domestic and foreign journalists signed up to participate in the interview and reporting of the conference, including about 150 reporters from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and about 750 foreign reporters.

During the conference, in addition to this press conference, the press center will organize 5 press conferences and 5 group interviews. The conference spokesman, relevant guests and party representatives will attend the Great Hall of the People or the Media Center. Participate by video.

detail two

People’s livelihood concerns data “speak”

When answering questions from reporters, Sun Yeli mentioned a lot of data by way of examples, and brought “good news” that reflects the achievements of China‘s economic development.

In terms of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, Sun Yeli said that in 2020, my country’s GDP will reach 101.6 trillion yuan, ranking the second largest economy in the world, with a per capita GDP exceeding 10,000 US dollars;

my country’s middle-income population exceeds 400 million, forming the world‘s largest and most growing middle-income group;

The Engel coefficients of urban and rural residents dropped to 29.2% and 32.7% respectively, and the quality of life of the people has improved significantly.

By the end of 2020, all 98.99 million rural poor people will be lifted out of poverty, all 832 poor counties will be removed, and all 128,000 poor villages will be listed.

When talking about China‘s economic growth, Sun Yeli said that from 2013 to 2021, my country’s GDP will grow at an average annual rate of 6.6%, which is higher than the average growth level of 2.6% in the world and 3.7% in developing economies over the same period. The contribution rate is over 30%.

In terms of reform and opening up, Sun Yeli introduced that in the past ten years, more than 2,000 reform plans have been launched, involving various economic and social fields, covering clothing, food, housing, transportation, education, medical care, and elderly care. The reform tasks were generally completed, and the new reform tasks deployed after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China continued to advance.

my country has successively established 21 free trade pilot zones, and the negative list restrictions on foreign investment access across the country and in the pilot free trade zones have been significantly reduced to 31 and 27, respectively.

In the fight against corruption, Sun Yeli said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to June this year, the national discipline inspection and supervision organs have filed a total of 4.516 million cases for review and investigation, and punished 4.439 million people.

He said that the fight against corruption has won an overwhelming victory and has been consolidated in an all-round way, but the situation is still grim and complicated. We will unswervingly “fight tigers”, “slap flies” and “hunt foxes”, and resolutely win the tough and protracted battle against corruption.

detail three

Facing external doubts

“Please rest assured”, “This kind of worry is unnecessary”, “It has not changed now, and it will not change in the future”… Sun Yeli said at the press conference in response to outside doubts.

At the press conference, a reporter asked, “The central government proposed to build a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles to promote each other. Some foreign public opinion is worried that this will become only focusing on the internal cycle, which will lead to China‘s opening to the outside world. Is it getting smaller and smaller?”

Sun Yeli responded, “This kind of worry is unnecessary. The construction of a new development pattern is an open domestic and international dual cycle, not a closed domestic single cycle; with the domestic cycle as the main body, it is by no means closed doors and closed operations, but By giving full play to the potential of domestic demand, the domestic market and the international market will be better connected. It can be said that implementing a high level of opening up is the proper meaning of building a new development pattern. Opening up is China‘s basic national policy. No matter how the world changes, China is determined to open up. And our will will not be shaken, and we will unswervingly implement a wider, wider and deeper opening to the outside world.”

“There are views that China‘s restrictions on the disorderly expansion of capital, especially the regulation of Internet platforms, may continue to impact the confidence of foreign and private enterprises. What policies and measures are there to ease the concerns of foreign and private enterprises?” In response to media questions, Sun Yeli said that restricting the disorderly expansion of capital and promoting the healthy development of the non-public economy cannot be seen as opposing.

He said that setting “traffic lights” is not about not needing capital, but about better maintaining the market economic order and enabling capital to develop healthily under the institutional framework of laws and regulations. Doing so not only will not affect the development of the private economy, but also is conducive to the development of the private economy.

Unswervingly consolidate and develop the public economy, and unswervingly encourage, support, and guide the development of the non-public economy. These two “unswerving” have become a major policy of the party and the country, and have been written into the new era. Adhering to and developing Chinese characteristics The basic strategy of socialism. This policy has not changed now and will not change in the future. “China will always be a hot spot for investment, please rest assured.” Sun Yeli said.

At the press conference, some reporters asked questions about the prospect of Sino-US relations.

In this regard, Sun Yeli said, “In the next 50 years, the most important thing in international relations is that China and the United States must find the right way to get along. The key to this is the mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping. We believe that the people of China and the United States have the wisdom, opportunity and ability to find such a way to get along. China seeks development for the sake of a better life for its own people, not to challenge others. We never believe in the so-called ‘Thucytess’ “German Trap”, opposes the logic and zero-sum game thinking of “a strong country must hegemony”. We do not cause trouble, but we are not afraid of trouble. We do not bully others, but we do not allow others to bully us. The trend is irreversible. The history of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation No one or any force can stop the process.”