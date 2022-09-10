Home Business Huawei Mate 50 series will have 5G! 5G communication shell see you around October | Huawei mate | Communications | 5G_Sina Technology_Sina.com
On September 6, Huawei’s Mate 50 series was officially released, including Mate 50E, Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50RS Porsche design models. Except for the Mate 50E, which is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 4G processor, all other models are powered by the Snapdragon 778G 4G processor. Dragon 8+ 4G processor.

It is a pity that the previously rumored 5G communication shell did not appear with the mobile phone.

A few days ago, the digital blogger “the factory director is classmate Guan” revealed that,The 5G communication case for the Huawei Mate 50 series is coming, probably around October.

Judging from the posted pictures, there is a clear “5G” logo on the bottom of the back of the Mate 50 communication case, and the words “5G Phone Case” are printed.

It is understood that before the launch of the Mate 50 series, there are three 5G communication shells in the series, the models are SY108-618, SY108-658, SY108-688, which are expected to correspond to Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 RS Porsche Three models are designed.

According to the previous P50 Pro 5G communication shell, the communication shell supports 5G dual-mode, supports three major operators, and needs to open the eSIM service. With the blessing of the communication shell, the 4G mobile phone becomes a 5G mobile phone in seconds.


