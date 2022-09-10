On the evening of September 9, the leading group (command) for the response to the epidemic in Chencang District, Baoji City issued a notice that from 0:00 on the 10th, the district will be closed for management.

At present, the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Chencang District is severe and complicated. In order to quickly and effectively stop the spread of the epidemic, the district’s epidemic response work leading group (headquarters) has researched and decided that the main urban area of ​​Chencang and some surrounding towns (Qianwei Street, Guozhen Street, Dongguan Street, Yangping Town) to further strengthen control measures.

1. Strict personnel flow control. All personnel must strictly abide by the management regulations. All units, towns, streets, villages (communities), and communities implement closed management. In principle, only one entrance and exit is reserved. Except for nucleic acid testing, medical rescue, emergency rescue, urban supply protection, garbage disposal, administrative law enforcement and other staff in the control area, the rest of the personnel must not go out, gather, or enter public places (public areas) or other non-essential personnel. Villages (communities) and communities. People from outside the district should not come to Chen unless it is necessary. Those who have urgent medical needs such as critically ill patients, pregnant women, etc. can go out only with the consent of the unit, town, street, and village (community). Persons with symptoms such as fever and cough should immediately report to the community (village), unit, and hotel where they live, stay at home, avoid contact with others, and wait for door-to-door nucleic acid testing. Medical institutions should open up green channels for the elderly, children, pregnant women, and critically ill patients, and resolutely ensure the medical needs of the masses.

2. Strict site closed-loop management. Strictly implement the main responsibility of prevention and control, except for designated places such as farmers’ markets, supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitals and other necessities of life, continue to operate under the premise of strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control measures. Other public places and stores will not be open unless necessary. Various religious places and nursing homes in the region are under closed management.

3. Strictly implement traffic control. Except for special vehicles such as buses and medical ambulance vehicles, livelihood security vehicles, emergency repair and rescue vehicles, and emergency vehicles, other vehicles will not travel unless necessary, and vehicles related to the basic operation of the city and epidemic prevention and control are guaranteed to pass with unified certificates. Vehicles from outside the area do not come to Chen unless necessary.

4. Strictly implement nucleic acid testing. All personnel in the control area should participate in the nucleic acid test at the designated time and place. They must take personal protection, wear masks correctly, maintain a 1-meter line, do not gather, do not talk, and return home as soon as possible after nucleic acid sampling, and do not move.

Relevant parties hope that the general public will inform each other, actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work during the period of control, and jointly build a strong epidemic prevention and control barrier. For those who violate the provisions of this notice, the public security organs will investigate relevant responsibilities in accordance with the law.

The release time of this closed management will be announced separately.

Wang Xiaoguang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press