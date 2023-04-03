



3moon31to4moon2On the 9th, the Ninth China Electric Vehicle Conference was hosted by the China Electric Vehicle 100, co-organized by Tsinghua University, China Automotive Engineering Society, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China Automotive Technology and Research Center, and China Automotive Engineering Research Institute.Committee of 100 ForumHeld at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. The theme of the forum is “Promoting the Modernization of China‘s Auto Industry”. topic for discussion.

As a member of the Council of Hundreds,NanochipElectronic founder, chairman,CEOWang Shengyang was invited to attend.In this forum, Wang Shengyang discussed “Automotiveanalog chipThe development and application of “, delivered a wonderful speech.

NanochipWang Shengyang attendedCommittee of 100 Forumand give a speech

Under the new situation of accelerating global electrification and intelligence, the semiconductor market demand in the automotive field has maintained a steady rise. in,analog chipis an indispensable part. According to market estimates,2020years, global cyclinganalog chipvalue approx.150dollars to2027Years, the value of analog chips will reach300multi dollar/car, compound annual growth rate (CAGR)Exceed10%。

Analog chips are used in almost all automotive electronic systems.In the traditional automobile era, analog chips are used in powertrain, chassis and safety, in-vehicle entertainment, instrument panel, body electronics andLEDPower management and other fields have been widely used; and with the penetration of electrification and intelligence, systems such as large and small electric systems, thermal management, smart cockpits, and automatic driving have become further and rapidly growing application fields for analog chips.As the leader of my country’s automotive analog chips, Nanochip2022According to the announcement of the first three quarters, the company’s auto business accounted for more than20%。

In recent years, with the increasing support of policies and downstream manufacturers for the chip localization process, the development of local analog chip companies has made some progress, and some domestic high-end analog chip gaps have been filled; however, due to the high technical threshold of analog chips, the product life cycle Long-term, high requirements for stability and cost, long-term investment and personnel training are required, and the current domestic self-sufficiency rate is still low.

exist4moon2At the smart car forum on the “Industrialization Process of Key Technology of Smart Cars” held in Japan, Wang Shengyang of Nanocore Micro made suggestions on the development of domestic vehicle analog chips. Improve the maturity of talents; on the other hand, chip companies need to continue to cultivate their internal skills and continue to accumulate in product continuity, process integrity, and quality reliability.

In addition, regarding the value that domestic chip companies can provide for the modernization of the automotive industry, Wang Shengyang said, “Chinese chip companies are closer to the Chinese market, where the automotive industry is the most prosperous, and can understand market needs faster and more fully. For automotive The development trend of electrification and intelligence, Naxinwei and car manufacturers,Tier 1Customers work together to define and develop next-generation competitive products that will lead to future automotive applications. “

NanochipCommittee of 100 ForumShowcasing Automotive Electronics Solutions

At the exhibition site of the Hundred People Forum, Nanocore Micro exhibited its application in new energy vehiclesDCDC/OBC/PDUthermal management, battery management system, inverter/Powertrain, Automotive Lighting, Body/Automotive electronics solutions such as vehicle (domain) controllers.

About the Electric Vehicle Committee of 100

The Committee of 100 aims to promote the development of electric vehicles, break the limitations of industries, disciplines, ownership and departments, and build a development forum that promotes multi-field integration and collaborative innovation through research and exchanges. It is positioned as an unofficial and non-profit policy and The academic research institution is the country’s third-party think tank in the field of electric vehicles. It mainly conducts research on major topics related to the development of the electric vehicle industry, and holds various special seminars and annual forums.

About Nanochip

Nanocore Microelectronics (referred to as Nanocore Microelectronics, the stock code of the Science and Technology Innovation Board688052) is a high-performance high-reliability analog and mixed-signal chip design company.since2013Since its establishment in 2009, the company has focused on the three major directions of signal perception, system interconnection, and power drive, providing a wealth of semiconductor products and solutions such as sensors, signal chains, isolation, interfaces, power drives, and power management, and has been widely used in automobiles, industries, etc. Control, information communication and consumer electronics fields.

With the mission of “”perceiving” and “driving” the future, and building a green, intelligent, and interconnected “chip” world“, Nanochip is committed to providing chip-level solutions for the connection between the digital world and the real world.



