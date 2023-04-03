The Russian-Ukrainian daily war situation report released by the British Ministry of Defense on April 1 pointed out that in the 80 days since Russian Chief of Staff Gerasimov became the commander of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the progress of the Russian army in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has been negligible. , and doubts whether this unfavorable start is challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tolerance for failure.

According to the Central News Agency, the British Ministry of Defense tweeted on April 1 that the Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov (Valery Gerasimov) personally commanded Russia’s “Special Military Operation” (Special Military Operation) against Ukraine on January 11. ), trying to launch a full-scale winter offensive in Ukraine to expand the Russian army’s control of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. However, 80 days have passed, and there are more and more signs that this combat plan has failed.

Because the Russian army suffered tens of thousands of casualties on several fronts in the Donbass, but made only insignificant progress, which largely consumed the temporary advantage in personnel numbers that Russia obtained through a partial mobilization order last year.

The report also stated that Gerasimov became the chief of the Russian General Staff in 2003, and the current war situation may be challenging the limits of the Putin authorities’ tolerance for failure.

