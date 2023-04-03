Yongzhou Daily News (Reporter Wang Jing) On the morning of April 2, Chen Ailin, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, presided over a meeting to schedule and deploy special rectification and petition work for subsidies for farmers. He emphasized that it is necessary to firmly establish a people-centered development idea, attach great importance to it, be highly conscious, and be highly responsible, be political, diligent, and courageous, and make every effort to promote the implementation of the work to see real results. City leaders Zhang Jiankun, Liu Weihua, Che Lihua, Wu Huicai, and Secretary General of the Municipal Government Qi Aishe participated.

Chen Ailin emphasized that subsidies for benefiting farmers are related to the vital interests of the broad masses of farmers. It is necessary to do a good job in special rectification work from a political perspective, promote the implementation of policies that benefit the people and farmers, and ensure that the interests of farmers are not damaged. It is necessary to focus on the key points, comprehensively carry out self-examination and self-correction of the subsidy funds for benefiting farmers, find out the basics, understand the problems, and take targeted solutions. It is necessary to see things early, act quickly, and rectify problems in a comprehensive, timely, thorough and clean manner. Establish rules and systems to form a long-term effect, further manage and use the funds for benefiting farmers, and ensure that the funds for benefiting farmers are used in a safe, standardized and efficient manner. It is necessary to tighten the responsibilities of all parties, adhere to the linkage between cities and counties, strengthen overall planning and coordination, and ensure that the special rectification work achieves actual results.

The meeting heard the city’s petition work report. Chen Ailin requested that the work of letters and visits should be regarded as a mirror to reflect the gains and losses of work, to recognize the situation, strengthen responsibility, clarify responsibilities, and actively solve the problem of letters and visits. The main leaders of the governments of counties and cities should conduct special studies, take the lead in undertaking cases, and be brave enough to overcome difficulties, so as to effectively improve the completion rate of letters and visits and improve the satisfaction of the people.

Heads of county and city governments and relevant municipal departments attended the meeting.