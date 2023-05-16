Deaf artisans whose skills speak

About 100 km away from Skardu city, the district ‘Ganche’ is situated in the midst of high mountains.

In Ganche there is a person who can neither hear nor speak but his talent definitely speaks.

This man named Mohammad Chou is one of the few people who still know the art of making clothes through thaqsh.

‘Thaqsh’ is a masterpiece of ancient engineering through which different types of cloths were made in ancient times. Thaqsh is still present in Baltistan but it is disappearing very fast.

Mohammad Chu told Independent Urdu through gestures that he has been doing this work for about 30 to 35 years.

62-year-old Muhammad Chu from Ganche district of Baltistan specializes in making clothes through thaqsh and this is his only source of income.

They make ancient cultural dresses, women’s and men’s hats and various other cultural wears. After the modern mechanized revolution, carving has almost died out, but Muhammad Chu has kept this ancient craft alive.

Before the formation of Pakistan, this hat was in demand all over the Tibetan belt, but now it is very rare.

However, this traditional skill is also not a profitable job for Muhammad Chou as his skills are mostly taken by the shopkeepers while Muhammad Chou is paid a meager amount.