The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a popular electric car that offers 170 hp, up to 185 km/h and a range of almost 400 kilometers. Add to that its spacious SUV design and attractive interior. In the standard version, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 costs 43,900.00 euros. Alternatively, you can also lease the electric SUV. We found a suitable offer for this at Leasing Markt*. Private customers can lease the Hyundai Ioniq 5 there for just EUR 268.00 per month. The term is 60 months with a mileage of 5000 kilometers per year. Commercial customers even pay a little less for the same conditions. Click here for the offer*.

With vehicles like the Kona, Hyundai is one of the most successful electric car manufacturers in Germany. In addition to the popular e-SUV, the South Korean automotive group also offers other e-cars that are in no way inferior to the bestseller. First and foremost: the slightly larger one Hyundai Ioniq 5. This is also one electric powered SUVthe 170 PSup to 185 km/h and an excellent one Range of almost 400 kilometers offers. The spacious Ioniq also scores with its sleek design and high-quality equipment. And all this at a relatively fair price 43.900,00 Euro for the standard version.

Lease Hyundai Ioniq 5: How much does the e-SUV cost?

Alternatively you can Also lease Hyundai Ioniq 5. We have found a suitable offer for this at Leasing Markt*. Lease as part of the deal private customers the Ioniq 5 via a term of 60 months. Die Mileage is 5000 kilometers per year and the monthly rate is 268.00 euros. Due to tax advantages, commercial customers even pay a little less for the same conditions.

In addition to the monthly rate, this offer comes with two special payments: the Transfer costs over 1090.00 euroswhich consists of 890.00 euros for the transfer and 200.00 euros for the registration of the Ioniq 5, as well as the BAFA environmental bonus of 4500.00 euros. This is a bonus that the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) uses to promote e-cars. For this bonus you have to pay the dealer in advance, you can get it but then have it refunded by BAFA. You have to take care of that yourself. Here is the appropriate form: Submit a BAFA individual application.

Leasing offer: This is the total cost for the Hyundai Ioniq 5

You pay over the 60-month term with this offer* a total of 21,670.00 euros. Assuming you take care of the reimbursement of the BAFA environmental bonus, this amount drops to 17,170.00 euros. This sum includes all monthly payments and the transfer costs. Distributed over the entire term, this results in the effective monthly rate of 286.17 euros.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Is the leasing deal worth it?

In fact, it may be worth take advantage of this offer*. So this is about the cheapest deal for the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which we were able to find in our leasing calculator. For comparison: With other offers you sometimes pay significantly more than 500.00 euros per month for the Ioniq 5.

In addition comes the very good leasing factor 0.61. And that too The total cost factor is very good at 0.65 (without BAFA; with BAFA the total cost factor is 0.82). As a reminder: Both the leasing and the total cost factor help to compare and evaluate leasing offers. If they are less than one, you can get one attractive offert go out.

The leasing conditions for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 at a glance

In the following overview we have again the most important key data Leasing offer for the Hyundai Ioniq 5* summarized for you:

target group : Private and commercial leasing

: Private and commercial leasing Duration : 60 Fun

: 60 Fun mileage : 5000 kilometers a year

: 5000 kilometers a year delivery time : about elf Monate

: about elf Monate transfer costs : one-off 1090.00 euros (890.00 euros for transfer and 200.00 euros for admission)

: one-off 1090.00 euros (890.00 euros for transfer and 200.00 euros for admission) special payment : one-off 4500.00 euros (for BAFA environmental premium, can be refunded)

: one-off 4500.00 euros (for BAFA environmental premium, can be refunded) Monthly Rate : 268,00 Euro

: 268,00 Euro Leasingfaktor : 0,61

: 0,61 total cost factor: 0.65 (0.82 with BAFA)

This is what the Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises maximum comfort and the greatest driving pleasure. In addition to 170 hp, up to 185 km/h and a range of almost 400 kilometers, this is ensured by the following characteristics of the SUV:

list price : 43.900,00 Euro

: 43.900,00 Euro drive : Electric motor

: Electric motor circuit : Automatic

: Automatic Performance : 170 PS (125 Kilowatts)

: 170 PS (125 Kilowatts) top speed : 185 km/h

: 185 km/h Range : 400 Kilometer

: 400 Kilometer power consumption : combined 16.7 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers

: combined 16.7 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions : combined 0 grams per kilometer

: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing : Cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, automatic climate control, navigation system, emergency brake assistant, rain sensor, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system and more

: Cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, automatic climate control, navigation system, emergency brake assistant, rain sensor, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system and more Color: Blau