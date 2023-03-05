Home Entertainment Mella Casata processes her parents’ divorce in the song “Think About Me Too”
Daddy Issues

“There are so many children of divorce in our society that it has become normal or hardly noticeable that many children suffer from it because it is not communicated enough. The song is for all kids big and small, for people like me with “daddy issues” and for parents who just try to do their best,” explains the likeable songwriter.

growing up and forgiveness

She dedicates her new song “Think About Me Too” specifically to her father, which is about growing up and forgiveness.

Text: Release PR, POPMAGAZIN.at / Hans Juergen Gernot Miggl; 05/26/2022

