Home News The Veterans Intermunicipal advances
News

The Veterans Intermunicipal advances

by admin
The Veterans Intermunicipal advances

Julian Andres Santa

A true party is experienced every weekend in the municipalities of the Coffee Region that do not have professional football but do have the emotions of the traditional Socrates Valencia Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament, which is held in its 22nd edition. Arturo Parra, director and organizer of this event travels every Sunday to one of the different fields to feel the passion with which its inhabitants enjoy the soccer spectacle.

Programming date 4

Group A

1:30pm La Finquita Marseille vs Apía

1:30 pm Altagracia vs Belen Hierarchy

2:00pm Veteranos Balboa vs. Alcaldía Balboa.

4:00 pm Royal Porteño vs Santa Rosa Car Rental.

Group B

10:00 am Veterans FC vs. New Generation Pereira.

2:00pm La Virginia FC vs Real Tatama

2:00pm Bethlehem FC vs Ferpar Furniture Virginia.

3:30pm Coals and Grill Marseille vs Yeimons Jeans.

Group C

2:00pm Professors Viterbo vs Risaralda Caldas

2:00 pm Agrofinca Anserma vs. Academic Quinchía.

3:30pm Fenix ​​Supía vs Besiktas Supía

See also  Improvement of the Leningrad III park

You may also like

The University of Catatumbo begins to materialize

China’s Two Sessions 2023: The backs of those...

Tension over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands:...

With the car they break through the jewelery...

Santa Marta Bay welcomes the Norwegian Jewel cruise...

China Sets Conservative Growth Targets, Emerging Internal and...

Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 5 March...

Woman abused her husband for more than 20...

here are the effects on health » Science...

The Crossroads of Total Peace

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy