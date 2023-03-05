Julian Andres Santa

A true party is experienced every weekend in the municipalities of the Coffee Region that do not have professional football but do have the emotions of the traditional Socrates Valencia Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament, which is held in its 22nd edition. Arturo Parra, director and organizer of this event travels every Sunday to one of the different fields to feel the passion with which its inhabitants enjoy the soccer spectacle.

Programming date 4

Group A

1:30pm La Finquita Marseille vs Apía

1:30 pm Altagracia vs Belen Hierarchy

2:00pm Veteranos Balboa vs. Alcaldía Balboa.

4:00 pm Royal Porteño vs Santa Rosa Car Rental.

Group B

10:00 am Veterans FC vs. New Generation Pereira.

2:00pm La Virginia FC vs Real Tatama

2:00pm Bethlehem FC vs Ferpar Furniture Virginia.

3:30pm Coals and Grill Marseille vs Yeimons Jeans.

Group C

2:00pm Professors Viterbo vs Risaralda Caldas

2:00 pm Agrofinca Anserma vs. Academic Quinchía.

3:30pm Fenix ​​Supía vs Besiktas Supía