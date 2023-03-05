It sounds like you didn’t find it difficult to make contacts?
In any case. When we came to Chattanooga, we had an intercultural training for two days. At first I thought I didn’t need it, but it made sense. It was explained to us that Americans are more like peaches: They have a soft skin and a hard core – which means that it’s easy to strike up a conversation, but it’s harder to make friends. And the Germans are coconuts: they have a hard shell and are difficult to crack. But once you make contact and get close to someone, a friendship develops.
Of course, that’s also a stereotype: Americans are always friendly, exuberant, and sometimes you can question whether that’s meant seriously. But I think they are very approachable. It’s easy to strike up a conversation with people – even complete strangers on the street. This is quite normal, especially in the southern states. There is a lot of hospitality and a polite mentality here. The typical example is when you are approaching a restaurant from afar and someone comes running and opens the door for you. You are always treated kindly and respected here. I enjoy that very much. I’ve been to New York several times, it’s a completely different life there, nobody talks to anyone on the street. In the southern states it is the opposite.
“I think the service mentality is just great”
It sounds like you didn’t find it difficult to make contacts?