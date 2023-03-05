It sounds like you didn’t find it difficult to make contacts?

In any case. When we came to Chattanooga, we had an intercultural training for two days. At first I thought I didn’t need it, but it made sense. It was explained to us that Americans are more like peaches: They have a soft skin and a hard core – which means that it’s easy to strike up a conversation, but it’s harder to make friends. And the Germans are coconuts: they have a hard shell and are difficult to crack. But once you make contact and get close to someone, a friendship develops.

Of course, that’s also a stereotype: Americans are always friendly, exuberant, and sometimes you can question whether that’s meant seriously. But I think they are very approachable. It’s easy to strike up a conversation with people – even complete strangers on the street. This is quite normal, especially in the southern states. There is a lot of hospitality and a polite mentality here. The typical example is when you are approaching a restaurant from afar and someone comes running and opens the door for you. You are always treated kindly and respected here. I enjoy that very much. I’ve been to New York several times, it’s a completely different life there, nobody talks to anyone on the street. In the southern states it is the opposite.