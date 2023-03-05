Home Entertainment SUZIE QUATRO – Rocks Linz in April
As part of her European tour, SUZIE QUATRO, who has chosen to live in Hamburg, is coming to the Brucknerhaus in Linz on April 24th, 2023. Her greatest hits and her latest album “The Devil In Me”, which was released in 2021, will also be there.

In 1950, Susan Kay Quatro saw the light of day in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Point. Although her father was already in the music industry, Susan’s career could have been guessed at, but not predicted. Above all, nobody knew what influence the now 73-year-old bassist and singer would have in the rock world.

Her career began in the early 1970s with hits like “Can The Can” and “48 Crash”. Her wildness on stage paired with her voice speaks through to King Elvis and, after hearing her cover of his song “All Shook Up”, he invites her to Graceland for an audience. However, she declines this invitation because of her nervousness about standing face to face with her great idol. A refusal that she still regrets today.

Nevertheless, her career did not end there, but she released one hit after the other until the end of the 70s, including songs and evergreens such as “Stumblin’ In” (duet with Chris Norman), “If You Can’t Give Me Love” or “She’s In Love With You”.
Her fame also opened the way for her to the TV and film world, to her own documentary (“Suzie Q” 019) to the honorary doctorate for her services in the field of music and culture in 2016.

For many women in the music world, like Joan Jett, Debbie Harry (BLONDIE) and hundreds if not thousands of bass players, Suzie Quatro was the door opener in the music world and of course a great role model.

You can look forward to an energetic show with the living rock icon. An evening not to be missed as a music and rock fan.

