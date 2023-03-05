Home News Starting global audits of security systems at Khartoum Airport
News

Starting global audits of security systems at Khartoum Airport

by admin
Starting global audits of security systems at Khartoum Airport

Sudani Net:

Today, Sunday, the global audit of aviation security systems at Khartoum International Airport, conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) mission, was launched, which aims to identify the extent to which standards and work systems related to aviation security, working cadres, travel and arrival procedures for passengers, cargo and mail are applied through the airport. .

The audit continues in the period between “5-15” of this March, and the director of Khartoum International Airport, Essam El-Din Ahmed, confirmed the readiness of all operating units at the airport to make the audit of aviation security a success.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Blizzard's national server officially discontinued. Netease issued a service suspension announcement: looking forward to meeting with players again_Cooperation_Game_Both Sides

You may also like

Arca Gold Bugs Index: Resurrection?

Russian Army: We attacked the command post of...

They reveal luxurious comforts in the life of...

Eros Ramazzotti celebrates with fans in the sold-out...

Ísimo arrived in Colombia, the new chain that...

Inherit the spirit of Lei Feng from generation...

Criticism of judgment on murder in Einbeck: punishment...

Power of the National Assembly voter turnout ‘the...

Prosecutor investigates plane purchase of 12 million dollars...

TechTicker: ELAC subs and compact loudspeakers, Cayin high-end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy