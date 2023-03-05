Sudani Net:

Today, Sunday, the global audit of aviation security systems at Khartoum International Airport, conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) mission, was launched, which aims to identify the extent to which standards and work systems related to aviation security, working cadres, travel and arrival procedures for passengers, cargo and mail are applied through the airport. .

The audit continues in the period between “5-15” of this March, and the director of Khartoum International Airport, Essam El-Din Ahmed, confirmed the readiness of all operating units at the airport to make the audit of aviation security a success.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)