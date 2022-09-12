IDC: iPhone 14 is expected to consolidate Apple’s market advantage in high-end mobile phones; Mid-Autumn Festival box office exceeded 100 million; the second AG600M “Kunlong” completed its maiden flight｜Do Morning Post

[IDC: iPhone 14 is expected to consolidate Apple’s market advantage in high-end mobile phones]

According to IDC data, in the first half of 2022, the market share of high-end mobile phones over US$600 in China will reach 13.3%, which is 1.0 and 3.8 percentage points higher than the same period in 2021 and 2020. IDC pointed out that the high-end mobile phone market has become a battleground for all companies. The changes in the appearance of the iPhone 14 series and the improvement of images are expected to become the most attractive selling points for the iPhone series in recent years. Coupled with other different upgrades, it can help Apple to consolidate or even continue to improve its advantages in the high-end mobile phone market in the face of the impact of various high-end Android models.

[Mid-Autumn Festival Box Office Breaks 100 Million]

According to Maoyan Professional Edition data, at 17:02 on September 10, the 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival (September 10) single-day box office exceeded 100 million. “Hello, Brother”, “New God List: Yang Jian” and “There is Her in the World” ranked the top three in the Mid-Autumn Festival box office list.

[L’Oreal Announces Investment in Chinese Local High-end Perfume and Fragrance Brands]

Shanghai Meicifang Investment Co., Ltd. announced at the Shanghai May 5th Shopping Festival 2022 global new product launch season that it will make a minority investment in Wenxian DOCUMENTS, a local high-end perfume fragrance brand in China.

[The Japanese government plans to cancel the daily limit on the number of immigrants and open individual tours]

It is reported that the Japanese government plans to remove the daily limit on the number of people entering the country, and is also considering opening up individual travel and waiving visa requirements for short-term stays. The Japanese government is currently coordinating. Japan has raised the daily limit on arrivals from 20,000 to 50,000 from September 7, and has also liberalized group travel without a guide.

[Qualcomm wins $1 billion antitrust lawsuit in Europe]

The European Union’s antitrust watchdog confirmed in recent days that it will not appeal a court ruling to lift a 997 million euro ($1 billion) fine against Qualcomm, bringing to an end a long-running debate.

[SpaceX takes another carpool mission to send BlueWalker 3 prototype satellite to the sky with Falcon 9]

News on September 11, at 9:20 p.m. local time on Saturday, SpaceX used Falcon 9 to put a novel commercial communications satellite into orbit, while once again setting a Falcon 9 rocket launch record. This is SpaceX’s 41st launch in 2022, using the B1058 booster, and the 14th mission, which has already set more than one new record for the company.

[The second AG600M “Kunlong” completed its maiden flight]

The second large-scale fire-fighting/water rescue amphibious aircraft AG600M “Kunlong” independently developed by the aviation industry completed its first flight test at Jinwan Airport in Zhuhai, Guangdong.

[Beijing Railway must enter the station with a nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours]

According to the provisions of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, from September 10 to October 31, passengers entering the station to take the train must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. Yesterday was the Mid-Autumn Festival. Early in the morning, a reporter from the Beijing Youth Daily saw at the Beijing Railway Station that the inspection of passengers entering and leaving Beijing within 48 hours of negative nucleic acid test certificates has been implemented.

[Amazon acquired a warehouse robot company and launched a fully automatic package delivery robot]

Amazon has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Belgian warehouse robotics company Cloostermans, with more than 200 employees from Cloostermans joining Amazon’s robotics division, responsible for its operations in Europe.